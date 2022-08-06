Tatsuki Suzuki closes the third free practice sessions of the Moto3 of the British GP in command, with the Japanese of the Leopard team who, at the end of the checkered flag, snatches the best time (2’11 “549) ahead of the Turkish of KTM Tech3, Deniz Oncu and Max Biaggi’s Englishman, John McPhee, one of the few who did not improve yesterday’s time trial. Fourth time for Daniel Holgado, who precedes the best of the Italians, Andrea Migno, 5th with 259 thousandths of a gap, while Dennis Foggia closes the session in 8th place.