In the third free practice session the Japanese of the Leopard is the fastest in front of the Turkish of the KTM. In the 14 that go to Q2 the Italians Migno and Foggia (8th), while the world leader is only 18th in the combined
Tatsuki Suzuki closes the third free practice sessions of the Moto3 of the British GP in command, with the Japanese of the Leopard team who, at the end of the checkered flag, snatches the best time (2’11 “549) ahead of the Turkish of KTM Tech3, Deniz Oncu and Max Biaggi’s Englishman, John McPhee, one of the few who did not improve yesterday’s time trial. Fourth time for Daniel Holgado, who precedes the best of the Italians, Andrea Migno, 5th with 259 thousandths of a gap, while Dennis Foggia closes the session in 8th place.
In a top 10 that sees Ayumi Sasaki 6th and Diogo Moreira 7th, Stefano Nepa is in 9th place, with Kaito Toba 10th. Out of the 14 who qualified directly for Q2, Riccardo Rossi, 17th, ahead of the championship leader Sergio Garcia, who will be forced to 15 ‘extra qualifying to try to go for pole position.
