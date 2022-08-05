The Briton of Max Biaggi’s team is a thunderbolt in the second session: he precedes Guevara and Artigas. Four Italians in the 14 currently admitted to Q2. The leader of the world championship, Sergio Garcia, lingered: 18th after the best time in the morning
by our correspondent Paolo Ianieri
– silverstone (great britain)
Good prophet in his homeland, for now, John McPhee closes the first day of the Moto3 British GP in the lead, obtaining a best time of 2’10 “939 in Free Practice2 and leading by a large margin, a good 433 thousandths – an eternity in the smaller than the world championship displacements -, the Spaniard Izan Guevara. Third another Spaniard, Xavier Artigas, at 584 thousandths, then Tatsuki Suzuki and Lorenzo Fellon, with the Sic58 team rider who, after the third time in the morning, is thus reconfirmed also in the afternoon session.
Italians
Andrea Migno, 6th, goes up many positions in a top 10 which for the Italian colors also sees the presence of Dennis Foggia, 8th behind David Munoz and Jaume Masia, with Max Biaggi’s Japanese, Ayumi Sasaki, to close the 10. In the 14 that are qualified for Q2 for now, here is Riccardo Rossi, 11th, and Stefano Nepa, 13th.
garcia lingered
Turn to forget, however, for the leader of the championship and first in the morning session, Sergio Garcia, who closes 18th. The other Italians: Alberto Surra 23rd and Elia Bartolini 24th.
