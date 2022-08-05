Good prophet in his homeland, for now, John McPhee closes the first day of the Moto3 British GP in the lead, obtaining a best time of 2’10 “939 in Free Practice2 and leading by a large margin, a good 433 thousandths – an eternity in the smaller than the world championship displacements -, the Spaniard Izan Guevara. Third another Spaniard, Xavier Artigas, at 584 thousandths, then Tatsuki Suzuki and Lorenzo Fellon, with the Sic58 team rider who, after the third time in the morning, is thus reconfirmed also in the afternoon session.