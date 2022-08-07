The Spaniard of the Ajo team folds a great Alonso Lopez on the last lap and goes to the top of the standings overtaking the Italian. Third Dixon and 4th Ogura who is now second in the World Championship with 13 points. 12th Arbolino

Victory and overtaking. Augusto Fernandez imposes himself in the Moto2 race at Silverstone and crowns a double chase: on the track to Alonso Lopez, excellent second with the Boscoscuro and bent only with a great overtaking on the last lap; in the standings to Celestino Vietti, 6th and climbed to the top of the World Championship for the first time in the season.

The Spaniard of the Ajo team reaffirms his amazing form, third victory in a row and fourth of the last six races, and triumphs in a peremptory way: he climbs safely and in the final lap proves to be true in the lunge, without settling for a a position that would have guaranteed him the championship leadership anyway. Chapeau. A great Alonso Lopez was beaten: mature, fast and grim, despite his limited experience in the middle class, and bent only by a champion maneuver a few folds from the finish line. On the podium, good third, Jake Dixon, who precedes Ai Ogura, now second in the world championship, 13 points behind Fernandez.

vietti defends itself – For Celestino Vietti a 6th place in defense behind the combative Aron Canet after serving a thrilling Long Lap Penalty: extreme bend, knee to the ground and Marquez-style saved bike by levering with the elbow. After the fear passed, the VR46 driver climbed from 12th to 6th place, limiting the damage in a complicated day. Worse went to Tony Arbolino, 12th after a hike in the grass to avoid Arenas’ bike stopped in the middle of the track after slipping.

At the start Ai Ogura sprints well, who is passed by Alonso Lopez during the first lap. In evidence at the start Joe Roberts and Augusto Fernandez, while Tony Arbolino is eighth and Celestino Vietti 10th. Canet shoves his way, Vietti does the long lap with a shiver, risks losing his bike and saves himself by levering his elbow, and a quartet stands out in the lead. Lopez, Canet, Ogura and Fernanzez in fact stretch, chased only by Dixon. At the distance Lopez holds up, but behind him Fernandez rises impetuously, who in the last laps engages in a direct duel. Until the overtaking in the final that sets his perfect day.

GP Silverstone Moto2, the order of arrival

Augusto Fernandez 37’38.670 Alonso Lopez 0.070 Jake Dixon 0.662 Ai Ogura 1.741 Aron Canet 1946 Celestino Vietti 5,440 Joe Roberts 7.528 Jorge Navarro 10,647 Filip Salac 11,646 Bo Bendsneyder 12.259 Manuel Gonzalez 14.040 Tony Arbolino 14.802 Somkiat Chantra 16.098 Jeremy Alcoba 17,285 Fermín Aldeguer 19,253 Barry Baltus 19.336 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 27,544 Alessandro Zaccone 32.993 Niccolò Antonelli 34,996 Simone Corsi 40.187 Rory Skinner 40601 Sean Dylan Kelly 40,943 Keminth Kubo 45.026 Piotr Biesiekirski 56.617

Moto2, the world ranking after the Silverstone GP (top 10)

Fernandez 171 Ogura 158 Vietti 156 Canet 127 Arbolino 108 Roberts 106 Dixon 92 Schrotter 88 Acosta 75 Chantra 72