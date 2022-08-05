In the second session the Spaniard of the Ajo team is the fastest ahead of Dixon and Lopez. Two Italians in the ten, Lowes’ Forfeit after the morning crash

Augusto Fernandez is the best of Moto2 Free2 at Silverstone, home of the British GP. The Kalex Ajo driver, paired at the top of the world championship to Celestino Vietti, sets the time of 2: 04.573, ahead of Jake Dixon (+0.187), Alonso Lopez (+0.556) and Tony Arbolino (+0.576) the first of the Italians.

two Italians in the 10 – In the ten also Celestino Vietti, who recovered after a difficult morning entering the top-10 with the 9th time at 0.973 behind Albert Arenas, Filip Salac, Ai Ogura and Cameron Beaubier. Marcel Schrotter, Bo Bendsneyder, Joe Roberts, Aron Canet and Fermin Aldeguer are also in the top 14 who are currently in Q2.

out lowes and acosta – Sam Lowes absent: after the checks at the medical center following the fall in the morning he was declared ‘unfit’ for the rest of the weekend. For the Briton of the Vds team, the appointment with the home race is already over. His absence is added to that of Pedro Acosta, who has not yet recovered from a fractured left femur due to a crash in training in June. See also Pangos and the confirmations of the big names: this is how Olimpia who wants the Final Four will be back

gp silverstone moto2, the times of fp2 – These are the times of the second Moto2 Free Practice session at Silverstone.

Augusto Fernandez 2’04.573 Jake Dixon 2’04.760 Alonso Lopez 2’05.129 Tony Arbolino 2’05.149 Albert Arenas 2’05.358 Filip Salac 2’05.414 Ai Ogura 2’05.471 Cameron Beaubier 2’05.512 Celestino Vietti 2’05.546 Marcel Schrotter 2’05.590 Bo Bendsneyder 2’05.618 Joe Roberts 2’05.627 Aron Canet 2’05.639 Fermín Aldeguer 2’05.669