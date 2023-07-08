Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari was ahead of everyone in the third free practice session of the British GP. At least the part run on a dry track because after 25 minutes of work a downpour arrived which in practice froze the time classification. Up to that moment we saw a red capable of being competitive on the flying lap, with a Mercedes back in the very first positions with Lewis Hamilton, demonstrating that yesterday the Silver Arrows worked almost exclusively in view of the race.

Leclerc in 1’27”419 preceded the Williams of the usual Alexander Albon and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, trailing by three tenths and ahead of the Mercedes of Hamilton. Sixth was Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari, ahead of Sargeant’s Williams and world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

In any case, the Dutchman was very fast because as soon as he took to the track on the medium tire he was immediately in the top positions and didn’t make many attempts on the soft tyre. And as soon as he tried to push on a wet track he was also very fast. For the Dutchman in this race substitution of the gearbox (he reached the fourth element of the 4 allowed). Ninth time for the second Mercedes of George Russell in front of the two AlphaTauri of Tsunoda and De Vries, 12th Lando Norris. MGU-K problems for Zhou with Alfa Romeo. At 4.00 pm qualifying for pole position and the starting grid.