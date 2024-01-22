With thousands of students in his practice, Groningen general practitioner Maarten Goedhart sees that the sexual morality of young people is slowly changing. The number of STDs among his patients is increasing rapidly. They also want a copper IUD more often after unprotected sex.
Ellen van Gaalen
Latest update:
14:29
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#sees #sexual #morals #changing #39Young #people #treat #STDs #lightly39
Leave a Reply