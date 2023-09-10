At Misano Martin from 10, the plastered Bezzecchi (9.5) and Bagnaia (9) also shone, as well as Dani, who achieved the feat as a wild card with the Ktm
– misano adriatico (rimini)
A Ducati hat-trick at Misano with multiple implications: there is the victory with which Jorge Martin relaunches himself in the World Championship; second place for the bruised Marco Bezzecchi; the third of the stoic Pecco Bagnaia, good at obtaining a very precious podium. Let’s see the votes of the main protagonists of the San Marino GP
#San #Marino #report #cards #Pedrosas #spells #Morbidelli #bad #bad
