Arnaud De Lie won the GP Quebec, the first of the two Canadian World Tour races (Sunday GP Montreal) in the land that will host the World Cup again in 2026. At the end of 201 hard-fought kilometres, the 21-year-old Belgian of Lotto-Dsnty who in his country is considered Tom Boonen’s heir placed a powerful sprint, getting the better of all his rivals: it is his 17th success as a pro. the first at World Tour level. Behind him, Corbin Strong (N. Zealand, Israel) and Michael Matthews (Aus, Jayco-AlUla) finished in the order with Alex Aranburu, the Spaniard from Movistar, fourth. Then Mohoric, Laporte, Kamp. Hirschi. No Italian finished in the top 10.