Pedro Acostadebutant in the premier class of the KTM GasGas team, participated in the Thursday press conference of the Qatar Grand Prix, a race valid for the 2024 MotoGP world championship.

Expectations. “Being in MotoGP is obviously fantastic. During the winter I shot a lot, but I can't talk about lenses. I still have some doubts to resolve, but I will try to have fun.”

Winning a GP? “Compared to the past it is different. I've never even done a race and it will be tough. The expectations of others are high, but they serve no purpose. We talk, but then we see it on the track. I don't think about Marquez's record of precociousness.”

Pressures. “Certainly from Moto3 to Moto2 it was a radical change and I was also very young. There were also many expectations in the media, I was under pressure. It was hard for me to deal with all of this. Now I have more experience in these things.”

Concerns. “I have many doubts. I don't know how we'll go over the weekend. Let's talk about my first race, I will need it to understand where I need to improve.”

Driving style. “Thinking about what I saw last year and their trajectories, they are not that different from mine. But I have to learn from the other KTM riders, from Brad who was very competitive at the end of the season.”

Predictions. “KTM pays me, so for all three classes I would say KTM.”