It opened in the name of Jorge Martin and Ducati Pramac the first official track session of 2024 for MotoGP. As is known, the session is no longer relevant for the definition of Q1 and Q2 – which will only be established by today's pre-qualifying sessions – but it was still useful for providing the first indications to the drivers and teams. Behind the Spanish vice-world champion they entered Aleix Espargarò – with the Aprilia – fantastic Pedro Acosta making his debut in the category with the KTM e Marc Marquezalready on the ball with his GP23 from the Gresini team.

To find the first Ducati of the official team we have to go down to seventh position, with Enea Bastianini. As usual, thinking about what he saw in 2023, he started the weekend calmly Pecco Bagnaia: the reigning world champion closed FP1 with the tenth fastest time. However, Yamaha, Honda and Marco Bezzecchi are in difficulty, as well as obviously Franco Morbidelli who actually only had his first outing of the season today after missing the tests due to injury.

