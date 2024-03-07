Marco Bezzecchirider of the Ducati VR46, participated in the Thursday press conference of the Qatar Grand Prix, a race valid for the 2024 MotoGP world championship.

Sensations after the tests. “I definitely have more eyes on me, but last year is already in the past. Every year is different and I have to focus on 2024. In Sepang I struggled a bit with the GP23, in Doha it went better. I had to change my riding style a bit, but I hope to be fast.

Qatar. “Starting the season is different than when I was younger, we have fuller days. I'm nervous, of course, but I think it's normal. It feels like the first day of school, but more fun.”

The difficult GP23. “When I tried the GP23 I felt it was similar to the old one. But when I started pushing I started to struggle on corner entry, it was also different when braking. I'm still working on the driving styleto have more confidence. In Malaysia I tried to modify the bike without changing the style, but it wasn't the way to go. From Sepang to Doha I studied at home and in the tests I tried to adapt to the bike and it went better and I will continue like this.”

By Giannantonio. “There is no number one in the team, everyone does their job. Fabio was fast at the end of last year and in the test and for me it could be an opportunity to learn. We share data and he can also help me go faster.”

Prediction. “In MotoGP Bagnaia, in Moto2 Vietti and in Moto3 Alonso.”