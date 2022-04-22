The weekend of motorsport begins under the banner of rain, protagonist in Imola for Formula 1 but also in Portugal. In Portimão Marc Marquez he closed in front of everyone, thanks to a final blow of the tail: 1: 50.666 the time of the eight times world champion, 365 thousandths better than that recorded by Joan Mir. Third position for an excellent Marco Bezzecchi, the first of the Ducatisti. Followed by Zarco, Oliveira, Vinales and Martin, while ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia had obtained the second best time, then canceled because he obtained under the yellow flags after the fall of Luca Marini in the final. Back in the standings (14th) the championship leader Enea Bastianini.

MotoGP | GP Portugal 2022, PL1 results