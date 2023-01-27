In those years Adolf Hitler was in the midst of his tragic megalomania and was putting into practice the theory ofÜbermensch – the mad idea of ​​the master race – also applying it to the automotive sector. To affirm the presumed German superiority, the dictator began to take an interest in the racing world, determined to affirm the avant-garde of the machines produced in Germany. Hitler commissioned Ferdinand Porsche to create Mercedes and Auto Union cars capable of triumphing on circuits throughout Europe. The top driver of the Silver Arrows was Rudolf Caracciola, a member of the NSKK – a Nazi paramilitary group dedicated to car racing – although not a member of the Nazi Party, who did not fail to publicly support the dictator’s initiatives: “The incredible successes of these new racing cars over the past four years are a victorious symbol of our Führer’s success in rebuilding the nation“, he declared in 1938.

April 10, 1938 and the Pau Grand Prix in France were the right occasion to admire the two brand new Mercedes W154s with over 400 HP, chosen by Hitler to dominate the racing world. However, the Silver Arrows found a tenacious opponent on their way: the blue Delahaye of the Ecurie Bleue stable, admirably led by René Dreyfus. Dreyfus was a 32-year-old Jewish driver from Nice who accepted the challenge of contending for victory against the German armada of four-wheelers, accompanied by the American adventurer and heiress Lucy O’Reilly Schell and the French businessman Charles Weiffenbach. He showed up at the start of the race with an undersized car and with a team with an amateurish organization, compared to the Mercedes one. From the start of the weekend on the tortuous Pau track, Dreyfus proved to be fast, so much so that he took pole position right in front of Caracciola’s Freccia d’Argento. The German cars were faster than the French ones, but they had to contend with fuel consumption. Dreyfus masterfully managed the ability of his Delahaye to consume half the fuel compared to the supercharged Mercedes, rendering the power advantage of Caracciola’s single-seater useless, which in the middle of the race gave the wheel to Hermann Lang.

Dreyfus crossed the finish line of 100 laps in 3 hours, 8 minutes and 59 seconds without ever refueling, anticipating the Mercedes by 1 minute and 51 seconds. The defeat was not appreciated by Hitler, creeping into his mind like a worm. So much so that when he decided to invade Paris in June 1940, he instructed his henchmen to find and destroy Dreyfus’ Delahaye and to erase and recompile the golden register of the Pau Grand Prix. A Gestapo officer was sent to the headquarters of the Automobile Club de France, in the Place de la Concorde, and requisitioned the books recording the races’ arrival orders, with the literal aim of rewriting history. The car was never destroyed, as it was already in America and is currently owned by a collector. At the outbreak of the Second World War Dreyfus enlisted in the French Army – where he worked as a truck driver – and was then sent by the government of his country (thanks to the intercession of Lucy O’Reilly Schell) to the United States to participate in the 500 miles of Indianapolis. From here he never returned to Paris, given the Nazi invasion, and settled in New York, opening restaurants and becoming an American citizen after the war. The story of the 1938 Pau Grand Prix was told by Neil Bascomb in the book Faster: How a Jewish Driver, an American Heiress and a Legendary Car Beat Hitler’s Best.

See also Moto2 / GP Italy 2022, the highlights of the race | FormulaPassion.it

FP | Stefano Ollanu

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





