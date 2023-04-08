The journey to the new world continues

Next weekend the World Championship will be back on track for the third act of the 2023 championship in Austin, Texas on the splendid Circuit of the Americas, the track on which Marc Marquez he achieved the first MotoGP victory of his career in 2013 at the second race in the premier class. The Spanish rider is expected to return after the knockout in Portimao and at COTA he is still one of the big favorites having also won in 2021 in precarious physical conditions to say the least.

For now, Ducati is dominating this start to the season, with the only victory in the Sprint in Argentina – in the rain – snatched from the Desmosedici by Brad Binder’s KTM. Honda needs the eight-time world champion to raise its head, just as Yamaha needs a reaction of pride from Fabio Quartararo, even overshadowed by Franco Morbidelli at Termas de Rio Hondo. The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports MotoGP, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on Saturday at TV8 the Qualifications and the big news of the Sprint which will have a race distance halved and will award points to the first nine classified riders at the finish line. Below are the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the three classes.

The situation in the championship standings

In MotoGP Marco Bezzecchi he arrives at the Circuit of the Americas as championship leader with 50 points to his credit, nine more than Francesco Bagnaia, who pays for the crash in Argentina in the main race. Behind the VR46 riders academy duo are two other Ducatis, those of Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez ahead of Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia. Even in Moto2 he commands Italy with Tony Arbolino ahead of Aron Canet and Pedro Acosta. In Moto3 Daniel Holgado just two lengths ahead of Diogo Moreira, with Tatsuki Suzuki third after the success of Termas de Rio Hondo.