Álex Rins has taken the victory in the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of the Americas, held this Sunday at the Austin Circuit (United States). The third stop of the premier category of the Motorcycle World Championship leaves Bezzecchi, winner of the last race in Termas de Río Hondo, as the leader of the general after Bagnaia fell when he was first, giving up the lead of the test into Honda Spanish. Four other Spaniards such as Álex Márquez, Aleix Espargaró, Jorge Martín and Joan Mir have also abandoned the race after their falls. Only 13 drivers have crossed the finish line. Marini was second and Quartararo third. Bagnaia had been the fastest on Saturday, both in qualifying and in the sprint. It has been yet another race in which Marc Márquez has been absent due to his metacarpal fracture in the thumb of his right hand, due to his accident with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese GP.

new posts Thank you very much for having joined us in the live broadcast of a sensational day of motorcycling. It has been a pleasure. The competition returns in two weeks with the dispute of the Spanish Grand Prix from the circuit of Jerez. Until then, receive a cordial solute. Spanish motorcycling is in luck and great results have traditionally been obtained at the Las Américas circuit. Today a triplet has been signed with victories in the three categories. Iván Ortola won the Moto3 race, Pedro Acosta did the same in the Moto2 race, while Alex Rins has achieved victory in the premier class. See also Mariah Carey sued for plagiarism of "All I Want for Christmas is You" The truth is that it has been an elimination race with many falls in which only 13 riders have managed to finish. Strange in the sense that it was good weather, good temperature. We don’t know if there was a problem on the track, but the truth is that the mishaps have been constant since the beginning of the test. And special mention both Maverick Viñales and Miguel Oliveira deserve. The two Aprilia riders were fourth and fifth respectively. Marco Bezzecchi was unable to get past 6th position, although he maintains the lead in the MotoGP standings after Francesco Bagnaia dropped out due to a fall when he was leading the race. The Italian rider from the Mooney VR46 team has an 11-point advantage over his compatriot. Fabio Quartararo had a sensational race and was third, getting his first podium of the season. The French driver had not finished in the drawer since the Malaysian Grand Prix last year, when he was also third. Luca Marini was second and managed to get on the podium for the first time in his MotoGP career. He had not gotten a podium since the 2020 Catalunya Grand Prix when he was a member of Moto2. See also Bastrykin told about representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cutting off the heads of mercenaries | Lap 20 | Alex Rins has taken the first win for a Honda in MotoGP since Marc Márquez at the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the first for the LCR Honda Castrol team since one for Cal Crutchlow in 2018. The race is over. | Lap 20 | VICTORY FOR ALEX RINS !!! He achieved his first victory of the season, the sixth in his career and he did it on the same stage where he got his first, in 2019. | Lap 20 | FALL OF STEFAN BRADL !!! Marc Márquez’s replacement driver also crashed, just like Joan Mir did a few minutes ago. What a day for the Repsol Honda team… | Lap 20 | Abandonment: Stefan Bradl has had an accident and quits the race. | Lap 20 | career incidence: The race has entered the last lap with the winner decided. | Lap 19 | What tension is breathed within the LCR Honda Castrol team… It is a tremendously important victory for them after recent times have not been excessively satisfactory in the factory of the golden wing. | Lap 18 | The front positions are very stable and unless there is a crash or other setback, there will be no changes between now and the end of the race. | Lap 18 | If he wins, Alex Rins will have won three of the last six MotoGP races, with two of them coming last season with Suzuki. Today he is very close to signing the first victory with Honda. See also Japan's Nikkei closes higher as oil falls | Lap 17 | FACT. Alex Rins can give Honda the first victory in the MotoGP World Championship since October 2021, when Marc Márquez managed to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, at the Misano Marco Simoncelli circuit. | Lap 16 | The performance of Maverick Viñales was also sensational. The Roses rider staged a great comeback to reach fourth place and it’s a pity because it seems that he won’t be able to catch up with Fabio Quartararo who has third place practically assured. | Lap 16 | It seems that Luca Marini has finished the towel and Alex Rins already has a two and a half second lead with just five laps to go before the checkered flag. | Lap 15 | Marco Bezzecchi has lost two positions after seeing how both Maverick Viñales and Miguel Oliveira surpassed him. Even so, the Italian will be able to retain the lead in the drivers’ standings in the premier class after the abandonment of Francesco Bagnaia. See full direct

