This year the GP of Spain will be more fun, thanks to a lot more speed! And hopefully more overtaking opportunities.

For many Dutch motorsport fans, the GP of Spain is a very special one. It is the first time that a Dutchman won an F1 race. That was in 2016, more than 6 years ago. But despite those good memories, we have to be honest: The GP of Spain is really nothing. That has everything to do with the Catelunya-Barcelona circuit.

With touring cars or superbikes the track is great, but for Formula 1 the track is actually a bit too narrow and technical. This way Verstappen could also win his first race. Räikkönen couldn’t get past it in the corner sections and the straight is too short to make good use of the DRS.

From 2023, the GP of Spain will be fun

But good news for people who like to see a fun race with a lot of overtaking actions, the GP of Spain is going to be fun this year! Because they are going adjust the job for this season. Very briefly through the bend: two bends are removed and replaced by a bend.

The third sector is being kicked off. The GP of Spain will be a lot more fun to watch this year. Where you have to drive the touring cars door handle to door handle through the chicanes, it is a boring part with a Formula 1 where you cannot overtake.

The track will now skip the slow section, making the final section a long turn. This has the advantage that a vehicle behind can drive much closer behind its predecessor at high speed.

That in turn has an advantage for the entry of the straight, because if all goes well, there is now an opportunity to overtake because of this. Now Turn 1 at Barcelona-Catelunya is not a nice corner to carve too much from the inside, so we are curious to see how it will turn out.

To illustrate, how it still is today. Turns 14 and 15 are cancelled. From this year, they drive from turn 12 via 13 to 16.

Approval FIA

The new length is 4,657 kilometers, compared to 4,675 km of the old layout. In addition, we also expect much faster lap times, now that this slow section has been removed.

The last chicane has been a thorn in the side of the FOM and the organization of the Spanish GP for some time now. The GP of Spain is known as a boring track with few exciting races. They have been trying to remove the last chicane for a long time.

However, the approval of the FIA ​​is with the chicane. So especially for this small adjustment, the track had to be homologated again. So are there any drawbacks? Well, not actually. Well, one then. You could always tell from the latest sector times who was going to win the next race.

The GP of Monaco comes after the GP of Spain. The slow stretch in Spain was always a good indication of Monaco. Whoever went through sector 3 quickly had a good chance of scoring against Monaco. But yes, if that’s the only downside. The GP of Spain will be held on June 4 this year, for the first time in a long time after Monaco.

