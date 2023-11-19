Even before the race in Las Vegas starts, we know that this is a GP weekend we will not soon forget. The return from Vegas, the manhole cover incident, training until 4am. Now, on Saturday night local time, the 2023 Las Vegas GP has to add to that. Can Leclerc translate his pole position into a victory or will it be Verstappen who comes out on top again?

The entire top nine will start the race on medium tires. Hamilton, who starts tenth, chooses to start on the hard tire, just like Zhou and Piastri. Stroll and Tsunoda are the only drivers to start on the soft tires.

Start of the 2023 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen gets away better than his competitor past him. Leclerc tries to cut off the Red Bull, but then it is too late. In the braking zone, Verstappen lets his car move out into Leclerc’s path. Both drivers end up off the track. Verstappen has the inside and takes control of the race.

A questionable overtaking action by the Dutch driver who believes he can keep his place. His team encourages this by saying that Verstappen was already ahead of Leclerc at the intersection of the corner. “Of course I was in for it,” is the champion’s response. The stewards will see what they think.

Verstappen and Leclerc leave the track together | Photo: © Red Bull Content Pool

A bit further back, Alonso dives on the inside of several cars. When the driver wants to get on the gas again, he spins. He ends up going in the opposite direction while other cars try to avoid him. Bottas is unable to do that and crashes into the Aston Martin. Speaking of AMs, teammate Stroll is off to a great start. From the last row of the grid he climbs to P9.

Norris goes off hard

In the meantime, we continue racing. In the third lap, Norris’s race is already over. In a fast left turn his McLaren loses all grip on the rear. The car hits the wall hard and then spins towards the exit zone. There, Norris comes to a stop in a Tecpro barrier. Not a happy weekend for the talented British driver.

Norris’s crash triggers a safety car. Red Bull chooses to wait for the stewards’ assessment and so Verstappen continues to drive at the front. But then comes the assessment of the race management: Verstappen has pushed his competitor off the track and gained an advantage from it. The champion receives a five-second penalty. When he hears this, Verstappen responds with: ‘Give them my regards!’

Verstappen opens a gap, but not for long

In the following laps, Verstappen drives away from Leclerc. The gap goes to about two or three seconds, but the difference does not get any bigger. In fact, Leclerc only catches up from lap ten. In the sixteenth lap, Verstappen reports that his tires are empty. His mirrors are currently filled with the Ferrari behind him. At the end of The Strip Leclerc overtakes his competitor. Verstappen then immediately dives in.

After this, it doesn’t look like Leclerc is going to save his tires. The Ferrari keeps pushing until the 21st lap when he comes in. In the meantime, the differences in the top twelve remain very small, which means a lot of overtaking and general action. The 2023 Las Vegas GP is unfolding as a great race.

Verstappen hits Russell

We are halfway through the race on lap 25 when Verstappen has arrived at Russell. The Red Bull has more speed and it won’t be long before Verstappen takes over P4. But then, leading up to The Strip Verstappen dives on the inside of the Mercedes. Verstappen only comes alongside late, but Russell defends too late and seems to deny that Verstappen is driving there. Both drivers could have done more to prevent the crash.

LAP 25/50 RUSSELL AND VERSTAPPEN MAKE CONTACT! Russell has front wing damage! #LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/s5dfCAqA5O — Formula 1 (@F1) November 19, 2023

The collision causes a small explosion of carbon fiber. These parts need to be cleaned up. That is why the safety car is on the track. The yellow flag brings in many cars, including Max Verstappen. He does not have his front wing replaced. At the end of the safety car, race management announces that Russell will receive a five-second penalty for the incident with Verstappen. He could have done the most to prevent the contact.

A new challenger for victory

The green flag is waved again and Leclerc leads ahead of Pérez. The Red Bull driver manages to stay close to the Ferrari in the first lap after neutralization. And in lap 32 of the 50 the time has come: Pérez clicks open his DRS The Strip and in the braking zone he takes the lead. Huh, three different drivers leading a race? In 2023?

Sergio Pérez also cannot drive away from the competition. Leclerc stays within a second and on lap 35 the Ferrari takes the lead again. When Pérez looks in his mirror again, he sees Verstappen approaching. A lap later the time has come: Verstappen comes in front of Pérez and can chase Leclerc. “Let’s work together here, we can catch him,” Verstappen tells his team.

Verstappen makes the decisive move

The three-way battle at the front holds. Verstappen has much more speed than Leclerc on lap 37 and Leclerc was spotted on the straight. The Ferrari driver brakes a little later than Verstappen, but does not come close to overtaking. Verstappen leads the GP again. And for the first time, the leader of this race manages to create a gap larger than one second. Leclerc’s rear wing therefore remains closed.

We are now writing mainly about the battle up front, but we could write an equally large piece about the battles in midfield. The differences are always under a second, which makes for great duels. Unfortunately, the Williams cars are falling back, while Alpine is in good shape, as is Lance Stroll.

Less than ten laps to go. Max Verstappen does Max-Verstappen things again and increases the gap to three seconds. Behind him, Pérez keeps the pressure on Leclerc. The pressure is too much for the Monegasque driver. On lap 43 Leclerc blocks his right front wheel and shoots through. This means Pérez can easily move up to second place.

Max Verstappen wins the great Las Vegas 2023 GP

Towards the end of the race, Verstappen opens the gap to five seconds. Hülkenberg and Tsunoda still drop out due to technical problems. Leclerc continues to fight for second place. Verstappen is given the message to close the gap to Pérez to help him defend second place. Verstappen indeed drops back and grants a slipstream to his teammate.

Will it be enough? Leclerc catches up, runs further in, but it doesn’t seem enough. But then: Leclerc dives on the inside and brakes meters later than Pérez. He surprises the Red Bull who can do nothing but give in. Pérez still tries towards the finish, but it is not enough. Leclerc takes P2 after an unforgettable race. Viva Las Vegas!

Result of the 2023 Las Vegas GP