Hungarian GP, ​​once again a strategic disaster for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen undisputed king of the Hungarian Grand Prix brings home a sensational victory: he started tenth on the grid and reached the finish line in front of everyone thanks to a fantastic Red Bull strategy, who started it with soft rubber and then mounted twice the average one.

Strategic disaster once again for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, who mounted medium rubber twice and then switched to the poorly performing hard compound as a leader of the race. The Monegasque even finishes sixth and almost certainly says goodbye to all his dreams of glory (80 points behind the top of the standings).

Negative race also for Sainz finished fourth, while the two Mercedes di Lewis Hamilton and George Russelllike last week in France.

Clean departure for all those in front, with Sainz who immediately tries to attack Russell for the first position but without finding any luck. Further back Verstappen and Perez immediately start hunting to recover ground, with the Dutchman in particular who in not even half the race is close to the podium and fighting for a possible victory.

During the 17 lap the first pit stop waltzes begin, which allow a Leclerc to take the stand on Comrade Sainz but still remaining behind Russell. The Monegasque Ferrari driver, however, has more pace and at the beginning of the 31st lap, with a frightening break, he takes the leadership of the race to the detriment of the Mercedes driver.

A few back later Verstappen he stops again to mount fresh and medium tires, forcing the Ferrari garage to respond with Leclerc but with hard rubber due to the obligation to use two different compounds. The result is that the Red has no rhythm and the Red Bull the Dutchman has no difficulty in taking the position (even after a very dangerous spin during the 42nd lap).

It does the same Russell a little later, while Leclerc he is called to the pits again to mount soft rubber: a stop that makes him slide to sixth position, while Sainz is thrown off the podium by the Mercedes.

