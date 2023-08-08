Less than a month from the 94th edition of the Italian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday 3 September, Aci Sport has finalized the final details for the public and fans. Discounted tickets available for those traveling by train, an app, five pedestrian accesses, a Fan Zone full of activities and multiple giant screens

It will start with free practice, scheduled from 1.30 pm on Friday 1 September 2023 atNational Autodrome of Monzaissue number 94 of Pirelli Italian Grand Prix Of Formula One. Less than a month after the official ignition of the engines, the Temple of Speed ​​is preparing to welcome the protagonists of a world series which, in Lombardy, will reach the fifteenth round of the season. Waiting to leave room for the rumble of the single-seaters, with the race scheduled for 3.00 pm Sunday 3 September 2023the organizational machine led by Aci Sport has announced some innovations that will characterize the Brianza GP.

The five pedestrian entrances (They see, Lesmo, Mirabello, High Coast And Lower coast), with two new walkways (Mirabello/Ascari variant And Ascari variant/Santa Maria alle Selve entrance) which will be used to speed up public access to the racetrack. The gates will open at 7.30 on Friday 1 September and at 7.00 on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September 2023, while closing is fixed at 20.00 for all three days. Spectators will be allowed to bring umbrellas without metal tips, non-wooden chairs and stools, plastic bottles and water bottles not exceeding half a liter in capacity, while there is a ban on entry for bicycles, scooters, drones, weapons and knives, glass artefacts, curtains, flag poles (if not plastic and flexible), work tools, pyrotechnic material and spray cans.

food, beverage, giant screens and fan zones — During the first weekend of September, the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza will host 24 refreshment points, where it will be possible to buy food and drinks, and 10 free water points managed by BrianzAcque. The toilet facilities have also increased, with 966 units distributed throughout the plant area. As for the giant screens, in 2023 there will be 31 devices, to allow the spectators present not to miss even a moment of what happens on the track. Also new for the Fan Zoneswhich will be open to the public completely free of charge (passing from viale Mirabello) on Thursday 31 August, with access scheduled from 2.00 pm.

From Friday 1 to Sunday 3 September 2023, on the other hand, only ticket holders will be able to access (from 9.00 to 19.00) the area located between the opposite straight and that of the High Speed ​​loop, for assist and carry out some activities closely related to the world of motorsports: from the experience of a tire change to the driving simulation, up to the deepening of the career of the 20 protagonists of the World Championship to the possibility of experiencing the thrill of the podium and taking a leap into the Formula 1 of the future. It will also be possible to admire some single-seaters from the past and admire the cars of the company up close Drivers Parade on Sunday morning. Among the announced attendances those of the Ferrari team and some deejays and bands that will enliven the days stand out.

In the meantime, less than twenty days after returning to the track after the summer break, ticket sales continue on the websites monzanet.it and ticketone.it. It should be noted that, starting from Thursday 31 August 2023, and on the days of the Pirelli Formula One Italian Grand Prix, the Eurocity from Milano Centrale, Bologna Centrale, Genova Porta Principe and Venezia Santa Lucia with destination Zurich or Basel and the Eurocity which depart from the two Swiss cities to the aforementioned capitals they will also stop extraordinarily at the Monza station. By purchasing a Frecciarossa, Intercity or Eurocity ticket for Milan, or a Eurocity ticket for Monza on the Trenitalia website, you can purchase tickets for the Formula 1 Grand Prix with a 5% discount. Furthermore, the latest version of theMonza 100 app for Android and iOS, to know the exact location of external car parks, refreshment points, active water dispensers and grandstands, and be updated in real time on track activities, entertainment initiatives for the public and points of interest.