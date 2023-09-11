Adam Yates won the Montreal GP, 221 km, the second and last of the two Canadian World Tour races (De Lie had signed the Quebec GP on Friday), in Montreal which will return to host the World Championships in 2026 after the previous one in 1974 when he won Merckx. The 31-year-old Briton from UAE-Emirates got the better of Pavel Sivakov (Fra, Ineos-Grenadiers) in the decisive sprint for the win. Curiosity: the two will be teammates at UAE next year. For Yates another very important result in the season which saw him third in the Tour de France behind Vingegaard and Pogacar. Behind them, the Spanish Aranburu and the French Madouas, fifth the Italian champion Simone Velasco (Astana).