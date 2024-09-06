Misano, the standings of the tests

Francesco Bagnaia was the fastest in the Friday practice sessions at Misano, leading in a thrilling finale that saw five riders alternate at the top of the standings. The two-time world champion stopped the clock at 1’30″685, 185 thousandths faster than Marc Marquez.

Third place for Jorge Martin, almost three tenths behind, completing the top-10 Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini, Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller. Among the notable excluded who will have to participate in Q1 tomorrow morning are Aleix Espargarò, Brad Binder and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who, let’s remember, is racing a few weeks after the shoulder dislocation suffered at the Red Bull Ring. In the final, Aleix Espargarò and Pedro Acosta slipped without consequences.