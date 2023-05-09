All at the finish line

In addition to records conquered by Red Bull and Max Verstappen, with whom it is now hard to keep up, last Sunday’s Miami GP recorded another rather special primacy which deserves to be remembered. The race held on the Florida circuit, the first of the three appointments on American soil scheduled for the 2023 season, was in fact concluded without any withdrawal. A fact that confirms the incredible level of reliability achieved by contemporary Formula 1 cars, all the more so considering the impressive regulatory upheaval implemented by the FIA ​​and F1 just a year and a half ago.

Miami was just there 13th time in the over seventy-year history of the Circus in which all the cars that had started crossed the finish line. As evidence of how the solidity of the single-seaters has improved over the decades, it is enough to remember that the only race without retirements prior to 2005 was the 1961 Dutch GP. Furthermore, of these 13 races without any knockouts, well nine have taken place in the last ten years.

‘falsified’ statistic

However, it must also be recognized that the statistic is ‘distorted’ by two of the most particular Grands Prix ever raced in the history of Formula 1: the first is to Indianapolis 2005, in which only six cars took part. There were no withdrawals in America that day either, but only because as many as 14 single-seaters – all those with Michelin tires – didn’t even take part in the race. The unfortunate person is also part of the count Belgian GP 2021that of the only two laps covered behind the Safety Car under the downpour, made to allow the FIA ​​to assign world championship points to the event.

Spa race aside, the memorable 2021 season refers to the last two ‘real’ races without retirements in the history of F1: The French GP and the Turkish GP, last without dropouts earlier than lived in Miami. Contributing to these numbers, it should be noted, is also the fact that – compared to the past – the starting grid is now made up of ‘only’ 20 single-seaters, against the 22, 24 or even 26 that competed several seasons ago.