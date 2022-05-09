The ‘first time’ of F1 in Miami on the International Autodrome located in the vicinity of the Hard Rock Stadium has received a great success at the television audience also because the prime time time and the deferred not too ‘distant’ from the live broadcast for obvious reasons always linked to the time have composed a more than favorable mix for fans and not only.

Ferrari’s double in Qualifying further set the table for the Italian public in the best possible way and so the Miami Grand Prix – which competed with the second half of the Serie A match between Verona and Milan – recorded on Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport One an audience equal to 1 million 593 thousand average viewers, with the 7.9% share e 2 million 700 thousand unique viewers.

The delayed broadcast on TV8, which began at 11pm when the checkered flag had just been waved in Miami, picked up 1 million 855 thousand average spectatorswith the 13.7% share. The ratings relating to the pre-match (388 thousand average spectators) and post-match on Sky Sport (460 thousand average spectators) were also very significant. In total there were therefore 4.5 million viewers who followed the Miami GP in Italy on the two networks.

The Miami Grand Prix had also recorded the audience record for Friday free practice, evidently also in this case the evening time, the curiosity in observing a new circuit and the challenge between Ferrari and Red Bull on the edge of thousandths. has attracted even more the attention of the public. There new era of F1also in Italy, is registering a significant growth in the television following in this early 2022 characterized by a competitive Ferrari and leading in both world classifications, a situation that has not occurred since 2018.