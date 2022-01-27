The second Grand Prix of Formula 1 on American soil can almost be touched by hand. In fact, on 8 May the Circus will run for the first time in history in the Miami city, thus doubling the by now traditional appointment – scheduled for the final part of the season – which takes place on the Texas Austin circuit. The Florida track has finally managed to find space in the world calendar after years of long negotiations and overcoming bureaucratic hitches. Now the curiosity is all to understand how it will be – at the driving level – the plant that is being built in recent months around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL team of the Miami Dolphins.

In the meantime, the works are proceeding swiftly. The official account of the Grand Prix never misses an opportunity to certify the constant progress on social networks: in fact, you can already see – from the shots published on Twitter – the winding asphalt that develops around the stadium, with the spectacular skyline of Miami to act as a suggestive background to the track. But in America, in addition to the material realization of the circuit, no time is wasted even with the promotion of the highly anticipated event. In fact, in recent days the talent from AlphaTauri has also arrived in Florida Pierre Gaslythen immediately returned to Italy to shoot with the AT01 in Imola.

The Frenchman, a great revelation of F1 in recent seasons, had had the opportunity to visit the nascent track and stadium sponsored by Hard Rock, complete with special training in the super-technological facilities of the Dolphins. The new Mercedes star had experienced the same treatment a few months ago George Russell, who was also the first to make a virtual lap of the circuit on the simulator. The countdown to the first GP in Miami history has already begun.