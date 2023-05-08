So many antics together had never been seen in a single F1 GP. Difficult to establish which of these in Miami was the most sensational. We don’t want to make judgements, you decide: LL Cool J presenting very embarrassed pilots emerging from clouds of smoke on a theater mounted on the fly on the starting grid? Will.I.Am leading the orchestra playing the official F1 music? The stewards staging a small inflatable beach on the track before the race? Cheerleaders dancing everywhere? Marshals pulling out blowups of pilots? The fake port with boats and painted sea?

In short, everyone draws their own conclusions (and to better understand, here’s a photo gallery that speaks for itself) but one thing is certain: everything would be fine, it could also be part of the show that serves to attract the new F1 audience , but then someone should explain to us how these cheap theaters can be reconciled with a real, hyper-technical, super-competitive sport where drivers and teams are extremely busy. Someone should explain to us how we can think of canceling iconic races like those of Monza and Spa from the F1 calendar if then the “new entries” stage shows like those seen before the Miami GP. And always this someone, finally, should then remember that the pilots risk their lives here.

The only hope, for the good of F1, is that many fans have turned on the TV at 21.28 and have not noticed anything. And they enjoyed Verstappen’s amazing comeback, many duels on the track and a spectacular race.