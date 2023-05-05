The 2023 Miami GP is just around the corner this weekend. You can read all the ins and outs about the race here, on Autoblog.

And we go straight to the next race! After a rather boring showing in Azerbaijan, the 20 drivers are going for the rematch to make it exciting now. The race is held in the US, so we can enjoy the evening in front of the TV with a glass of chocolate milk and a pink cake for @jaapiyo.

Times GP Miami 2023

In this article you can read where you can watch the race, what you should take into account and what happened last year. But before we get into that, we have the times for you:

5th of May:

20:00 – 21:00 | Free Practice 1

22:30 – 00:30 | Free Practice 2

6 May

18:30 – 19:30 | Free Practice 3

22:00 – 23:00 | Qualification

May 7

21:30 – 23:30 | Race

Miami GP

Yes, it’s the Miami GP and not the United States GP. The latter takes place in Austin. The Miami GP is one of three races held in the land of Sleepy Joe. This year we will be there again for the Las Vegas GP. The reason for all those American races is because of the American owner of the F1: Liberty Media. Unlike Bernie Ecclestone, Liberty Media (led by Chase Carey) has managed to gain a foothold in America. They are helped by the Netflix series Drive to Survive. Partly because of this, a lot of new fans have joined.

Miami doesn’t really have a Formula 1 history, but Homestead Miami Speedway is a well-known track for Forza Motorsport enthusiasts. There is racing, but not at a very high level. Miami is especially interesting because, er, yes, it has a bit more glamor than Zandvoort. Everything is all about glitter and glamour.

The track: Miami International Autodrome

No, we’re not racing at Homestead, although it might have been a better option. Miami International Autodrom was built especially for F1. Unlike many circuits on the calendar, Miami was not designed by Herman Tilke. Stephen Ross is the genius behind it. It is a semi-permanent circuit. So the job remains the job, but everything around it is, uh, fake. The boats in the harbor are real, but the harbor itself is not. Just like the ‘water’. Oh well, it looks nice from a distance.

The track is 5.412 kilometers long and has no fewer than 19 turns. After the start, an interesting section with fast corners (2 to 8) begins. From 8 to 10 are two very long fast corners. Then there is a slow and technical part (11 to 16). There is a very long straight ahead. Overtaking is possible at the end of this section at turn 17. There are 57 laps.

2023 Miami GP

Last year was the first time on this track. Let’s take a look back at the achievements of that time.

How did qualifying for the 2022 Miami GP go?

The Monegasque child prodigy Charles Leclerc had a good time with his Ferrari. He took pole position with a time of 1:28.796. Carlos Sainz was behind that, just ahead of Max Verstappen.

Who drove the fastest race lap of the 2022 Miami GP?

That was Max Verstappen, who had to get going for a while. In the end he set a time of 1:31.361, which is an absolute lap record on this track.

What did the podium look like at the 2022 Miami GP?

At the start Verstappen outwitted Carlos Sainz. He then closed the gap with Leclerc, who had killed his tires quite quickly. Verstappen grabbed the leading position and did not let go. Leclerc was second, Sainz third. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, it hasn’t been that long since the Scuderia Ferrari was this competitive.

2023 Miami GP

Of course we haven’t driven a meter yet, but we can already prepare some things for the coming weekend. You immediately know what to look out for.

What about the position at the start of the 2023 Miami GP?

It will be an exciting battle. The Dutch media is quite sober, but the British are delighted that Verstappen is only a few points behind his teammate. Then there is a Fernando Alonso and only then the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers.

What tires will Pirelli bring to the 2023 Miami GP?

The ‘middle’ selection’. The white band (hard) is C2, the yellow band (medium) is C3 and the softest band is C4. Miami is a semi-permanent circuit. That means that it is not normally driven much. So expect the track to evolve and get faster as the weekend progresses (provided it stays dry). The track is quite tough for the tyres. Important for the drivers to know: the entire track has been repaved. Expect a one-stop strategy with the medium and hard tyres.

What is the weather forecast for the 2023 Miami GP?

That’s nice, man! On Friday it will be nice and sunny and the mercury will rise to 29 degrees. There is no chance of rain. One thing to take into account is the east wind, which is getting stronger as the day progresses. The picture is the same on Saturday, although the wind is quite strong all day (20 to 25 km/h). The temperature is still nice at 28 and it stays dry. It will be equally warm on Sunday, but it will feel warmer due to less wind. There is also a chance of a shower at the start of the race. It is also a bit more cloudy.

What chances does Max Verstappen have for the 2023 Miami GP?

He can win it! Welcome to the ‘open-door-for-F1-fans’ section. The chance that other teams have brought upgrades is very small. Moving from Azerbaijan to Florida is a big job, so count on it that the proportions will be more or less equal. Now we don’t want to parrot the British press, but they do have a point that Sergio Pérez is the biggest competitor for Verstappen. Miami is a job where Pérez feels at home. He also has a nice amount of self-confidence. And therefore a very fast Red Bull.

What chances does Nyck de Vries have for the 2023 Miami GP?

Of course, Nyck de Vries was not too happy with his performance in Baku. But don’t forget that his speed was really great. In the only practice he was good and during the race his lap times were really good. It is only his fifth race. That said, we think he needs to have a great day to get a point. Then a few teams must be unlucky. Fortunately, the race pace of the Alpine F1, Haas, McLaren Racing, Alfa Romeo Racing and Williams is not too good either. So there is a chance of a good result, especially because the AlphaTauri has to be able to handle the many long straights reasonably well on this track.

What are the betting offices saying about the 2023 Miami GP?

Well, that’s going to be an exciting one! Verstappen is the towering favourite. Behind that follows Pérez and at an appropriate distance Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso.

Where can I follow the 2023 Miami GP?

Well, you can’t believe your luck. There are several ways to watch the race.

F1TV

If you are a Formula 1 fan then this is a good option. You can follow everything for 64.99 euros per year. Not only the practices, qualifying and race, but also the support races. But it goes further, they have really very nice before and after reviews. In addition, there is a huge database if you want to watch the 2001 Austrian Grand Prix again. Yes, Jos Verstappen could do it! There is no app for the AppleTV yet, so you have to cast via your device. Oh, and for the right language you have to adjust the language of the device, otherwise you have the guys from ViaPlay.

ViaPlay

And that’s how we ended up at ViaPlay. Well. The tone is a bit less pleasant than Ziggo, but it is not that there are suddenly top analysts. Giedo van der Garde has recent experience, but for some it’s been 20 years since they’ve been behind the wheel. It is what it is. The commentary during the race should be your taste, but in principle they are just two enthusiastic analysts who all do not have the vocabulary of Olav Mol.

VPN

With a good VPN you can also follow the race. If you log in via Austria, you can look at the ORF. That is quite recommended, because there are quite a few important Austrian figures in the sport, such as Toto Wolff, Helmut Marko, Alexander Wurz and Gerhard Berger. Another possibility is to watch via RTL Luxembourg. They have considerably fewer F1 prominents, but they do have excellent image quality.

stream

That is less the case with the streams. It’s not all of it, but it’s nice and free. So you have to take the delays for granted. But still, a VPN is really easier. If you really want to stream, you can try this one.

Grand Prix Radio

Another possibility is to drive to Grand Prix radio. That is a great channel anyway, but they also report on qualifying and the race. You will also regularly hear a summary during the training sessions. Ideal when you are in the car.

What is the prediction of the AB editors?

There are three gentlemen on the editorial floor who breathe the sport. They are sometimes so good at predicting that the result is different from what it should have been. Or so.

Michael:

Perez Alonso Verstappen

It only gets exciting in one way and that is when Max himself gets annoyed with Perez who secretly creeps closer a la Nico vs Lewis, or even temporarily takes a lead on Mr Verstappen. So I just bet on that, I also think that there is still something to be earned if you bet money on Sergio as the winner of the championship at the bookmakers. I’m going all out on Mexico this time! Michael, likes to eat Mexicanos. It hardly does, by the way.

Wouter:

Verstappen Perez Alonso

Ah Miami with the beautiful beaches, nice atmosphere and way too many people with a lot of money. The Monaco of the USA, but with much better weather. What’s not to like. Last year the championship was still exciting, LeClerc was at the top of the championship and qualified first. This year there is a pinch of excitement (pun intended), because Checo could be competing for the championship. Still, I don’t see it happening for the Mexican, even if we attribute good qualities to him on street circuits. Miami is more of a circuit with decor than a real street circuit and Max just takes it again. Wouter, likes to eat stuffed cakes. Does that too, by the way.

Jaap:

Verstappen Perez Alonso

Miami, the place where the sun sets so low that not only Horacio Caine reaches for his sunglasses. Lots of people with lots of money and even more people pretending to have lots of money. The ideal place for an F1 race. Sergio won in Azerbaijan partly because of the pit stop shenanigans, but it has to be said that he was very close to Max all weekend. It is therefore somewhat true that the circuit in Baku is a specialty for the Mexican, just like Monaco. Last year we already saw that Perez can make it difficult for Max on these circuits. It’s a different story on most other tracks. Max ruled Miami last year after the Ferraris went through their tyres. This year will be no different. So he just wins the race. Perez joins second. Alonso comes in third place. The tires are used quite heavily for a ‘street circuit’ in Miami and that does Ferrari and Mercedes no good. Boring, but I come to the same conclusion as @wouter. Jaap, secretly eat vegetarian Big Macs. Yes really.

Autoblog will cover qualifying for the race, qualifying for the sprint, sprint and race. Does something happen during training? Then you read it here. On Autoblog.

This article GP Miami 2023: times and what you need to know appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Miami #times