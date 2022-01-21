After two years of forced removal, Formula 1 and Australia look set to cross again. Never as in times of a pandemic is prudence a must, but in 2022 Melbourne will be back on the calendar. The Albert Park stage is scheduled for April 10 and so far no worries about its development have been filtered out. Indeed, only confirmations have arrived, such as that of the state of Victoria, which gave the green light to the race.

Australian Grand Prix CEO Andrew Westacott received the go-ahead from the state whose capital is Melbourne: “The Victorian government has made efforts to ensure that the event takes place. Formula 1 will be at Albert Park for the third World Grand Prix. We’re selling tickets like hot cakes, and we are 80 days away from the event“, He told Speedcafe. “There will be a need to be vigilant from a safety perspective as well all will have to be vaccinated, but Albert Park is huge and mostly outdoors, plus we’re hungry for big events. I don’t even want to consider a closed door event, in fact we are working with the government to make sure we have the maximum crowd. We are preparing everything: we can’t wait to host the best drivers in the world, on new cars and on a new track“.

Albert Park has undergone several changes involving seven corners and should increase overtaking opportunities. The changes were mainly focused on the central section of the semi-urban track, with the removal of chicane 9-10 (which has become a fast corner) and the modernization of turn 13 to facilitate overtaking. Added to this is a widening of the pit lane – now one of the narrowest and narrowest in the World Championship – and of the radius of turn-1 (2.5 meters), turn-3 (4 meters), turn-6 ( 7.5 meters) and curve-15 (3.5 meters). Finally, the minimum travel speed of curve-6 will increase by about 70 km / h: it will therefore reach 220 km / h.