In Sepang one-two of the Husqvarna of Max’s team, which at the end of the season will leave the scene after the tug-of-war with Peter Oettl. Third Garcia, who stretches to second place in the championship over Dennis. Bad fall for Nepa: broken leg

by the correspondent Paolo Ianieri – sepang (malaysia)

Dennis Foggia tried, but in the usual wild bunch battle that often characterizes Moto3 races, in the end the Roman from Leopard had the worst, finishing in last place among the six who played the race. In a race that mainly saw Stefano Nepa's bad accident, with the MTA team driver who crashed badly at turn 4 during the 2nd lap, risking being hit by the group and still suffering a fracture in his left leg, in front to everyone it was as always a fight between the best players in the league. Only Izan Guevara was missing, fresh world champion in Australia, who in the final laps experienced fear when his front tire touched the rear of Ayumi Suzuki's Honda. Managed to save himself somehow from a bad fall, the Aspar team rider still slipped back, to finish in 12th place ahead of Elia Bartolini and Andrea Migno.

The latest of max? – For the victory the various Sergio Garcia, Foggia, Sasaki or Jaume Masia were expected, and instead John McPhee, the Scotsman of Max Biaggi’s team, who in the sprint preceded the other Husqvarna of his teammate Sasaki, with Garcia third on the finish line. For Biaggi, it could be not only the last double, but also the last victory with the team that bears his name, given that after a long tug-of-war over the ownership of the team, in 2023 he will leave the scene, thus leaving the structure in the hands of Peter Oettl. In the general classification, with Guevara unattainable at 294 points, Garcia extends to second place at 241, with Foggia third at 233.

moto3, malaysian gp: order of arrival – The order of arrival of the Moto3 GP in Malaysia:

John McPhee 38'04.589 Ayumu Sasaki +0.048 Sergio Garcia +0.146 Jaume Masia +0.245 Diogo Moreira +0.319 Dennis Foggia +0.371 Daniel Holgado +5.817 Ryusei Yamanaka +6.034 Ivan Ortola +6.230 Deniz Öncü +6.732 Xavier Artigas +6.789 Izan Guevara +9.148 Elia Bartolini +13.416 Andrea Migno +13.682 Adrian Fernandez +14.659