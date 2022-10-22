Qualifying full of emotions in Sepang in Malaysia for the penultimate round of the MotoGP class. Francesco Bagnaiain fact, due to a fall at the end of FP3 after an impeding suffered by Franco Morbidelli (double long lap penalty for him in the race) he did not hit the direct access in Q2.
The leader of the world classification found access to Q2 together with Marc Marquez, but in the decisive session he had only one new tire available with which fell at the beginning of the second run. The Ducati rider had to settle for the third row with the ninth performance behind Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales, but Fabio Quartararoaching hand after falling in PL4 made it worse finishing in last position with a front closure saved in the double right corner that had betrayed him a few minutes earlier.
Horror session for all the protagonists fighting for the World Cup since Aleix Espargarò also slipped and will start from the fourth row in tenth position. Track record and monstrous time for Jorge Martin, who stopped the clock in 1’57 ″ 790. Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez complete the first row, in second Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Rins and Luca Marini.
Relive the Sepang qualifications through ours LIVE
MotoGP | GP Malaysia 2022, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Jorge Martin 1: 57.790
Ducati
|2. Marc Marquez 1: 58.246
Honda
|3. Marc Marquez 1: 58.454
Honda
|2nd Row
|4. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 58.490
Ducati
|5. Alex Rins 1: 58.575
Suzuki
|6. Luke Marini 1: 58.579
Ducati
|3rd Row
|7. Franco Morbidelli 1: 58.654
Yamaha **
|8. Maverick Vinales 1: 58.766
Aprilia
|9. Francis Bagnaia 1: 58.862
Ducati
|4th Row
|10. Aleix Espargarò 1: 58.935
Aprilia
|11. Joan Mir 1: 59.145
Honda
|12. Fabio Quartararo 1: 59.215
Yamaha
|5th Row
|13. Brad Binder 1: 59.053
KTM
|14. Jack Miller 1: 59.064
Ducati
|15. Cal Crutchlow 1: 59.256
Yamaha
|6th Row
|16. Fabio Of Giannatonio 1: 59.278
Ducati
|17. Pol Espargarò1: 59.363
Honda
|18. Johann Zarco 1: 59.690
Ducati
|7th Row
|19. Miguel Oliveira 1: 59.699
KTM
|20. Remy Gardner 1: 59.803
KTM
|21. Alex Marquez 2: 00.008
Honda *
|8th Row
|22. Raul Fernandez 2: 00.077
KTM
|23. Tetsuta Nagashima 2: 00.803
Honda
|24. Darryn Binder 2: 10.717
Yamaha
* He will have to take a long lap penalty in competition for hitting Jack Miller in Australia.
** He will have to carry out two long lap penalties in the race for hindering Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in PL3.
