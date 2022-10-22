Qualifying full of emotions in Sepang in Malaysia for the penultimate round of the MotoGP class. Francesco Bagnaiain fact, due to a fall at the end of FP3 after an impeding suffered by Franco Morbidelli (double long lap penalty for him in the race) he did not hit the direct access in Q2.

The leader of the world classification found access to Q2 together with Marc Marquez, but in the decisive session he had only one new tire available with which fell at the beginning of the second run. The Ducati rider had to settle for the third row with the ninth performance behind Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales, but Fabio Quartararoaching hand after falling in PL4 made it worse finishing in last position with a front closure saved in the double right corner that had betrayed him a few minutes earlier.

Horror session for all the protagonists fighting for the World Cup since Aleix Espargarò also slipped and will start from the fourth row in tenth position. Track record and monstrous time for Jorge Martin, who stopped the clock in 1’57 ″ 790. Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez complete the first row, in second Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Rins and Luca Marini.

MotoGP | GP Malaysia 2022, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Jorge Martin 1: 57.790

Ducati 2. Marc Marquez 1: 58.246

Honda 3. Marc Marquez 1: 58.454

Honda 2nd Row 4. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 58.490

Ducati 5. Alex Rins 1: 58.575

Suzuki 6. Luke Marini 1: 58.579

Ducati 3rd Row 7. Franco Morbidelli 1: 58.654

Yamaha ** 8. Maverick Vinales 1: 58.766

Aprilia 9. Francis Bagnaia 1: 58.862

Ducati 4th Row 10. Aleix Espargarò 1: 58.935

Aprilia 11. Joan Mir 1: 59.145

Honda 12. Fabio Quartararo 1: 59.215

Yamaha 5th Row 13. Brad Binder 1: 59.053

KTM 14. Jack Miller 1: 59.064

Ducati 15. Cal Crutchlow 1: 59.256

Yamaha 6th Row 16. Fabio Of Giannatonio 1: 59.278

Ducati 17. Pol Espargarò1: 59.363

Honda 18. Johann Zarco 1: 59.690

Ducati 7th Row 19. Miguel Oliveira 1: 59.699

KTM 20. Remy Gardner 1: 59.803

KTM 21. Alex Marquez 2: 00.008

Honda * 8th Row 22. Raul Fernandez 2: 00.077

KTM 23. Tetsuta Nagashima 2: 00.803

Honda 24. Darryn Binder 2: 10.717

Yamaha * He will have to take a long lap penalty in competition for hitting Jack Miller in Australia.

** He will have to carry out two long lap penalties in the race for hindering Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in PL3.