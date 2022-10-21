The second free practice session of the Malaysian Grand Prix, whose start was postponed for more than an hour due to the rain that hit the Sepang circuit, saw the Yamaha of the WithU team of Cal Crutchlow. The British veteran, who returned to racing this year after the Misano round, following the retirement of Andrea Dovizioso, lapped exactly nine tenths faster than the closest contender, returning the Iwata satellite team to the top of an official ranking in a disastrous season for the team. In second position was the world leader, Pecco Bagnaiawhich on Sunday could bring the world title back to Italy for the first time since 2009.

The virtual podium was closed by Honda’s Alex Marquez, while Jack Miller’s second official Ducati finished fourth. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer also placed the GP22s of Johann Zarco (5th) and Luca Marini (10th) in the top ten. Among them the Aprilia of Vinales, the Yamaha of Morbidelli and Quartararo (9th) and the Suzuki of the 2020 world champion, Joan Mir. Marc Marquez, on the other hand, did not go beyond 15th place. The wet conditions of the track, with the slick tires that were mounted by the drivers only in the final part of the session, however, did not allow anyone to lower the times recorded during the morning. Currently qualified for Q2 on Saturday afternoon, therefore, the top ten finishers of PL1 remain for the moment.

Relive the Sepang PL1s through ours LIVE

MotoGP | GP Malaysia 2022, Free Practice 2 classification