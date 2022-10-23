Francesco Bagnaia won the Malaysian Grand Prix in front of Enea Bastianini and Fabio Quartararo, seventh seasonal success that brings him 23 points ahead of the Yamaha rider, a condition of clear advantage that will allow him to settle for a 14th place in Valencia to celebrate the world title.

Fourth place for Marco Bezzecchi, who has halfway through the race also gave the impression of being able to undermine Fabio Quartararo forming a trio of Ducatis and Italians on the podium, an eventuality that would have awarded the title to fellow VR46 riders academy Bagnaia.

Fallen in the early stages Jorge Martin when he was leading the race. Only eleventh Aleix Espargarò with Aprilia. The appointment is therefore on Sunday 4 November in Valencia for the assignment of the 2022 championship in the MotoGP class.

Relive the Sepang race through ours LIVE

MotoGP | Malaysian GP 2022, final classification