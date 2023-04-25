On the Terme di Caracalla circuit, the 19-year-old from Bergamo beat the Dane Wang in the sprint: “This victory after a year and a half of bad luck is just the beginning, not a finish line”. Piacenza: “This race was my first goal of the season”

The Liberation Grand Prix, the historic Capitoline cycling event that on the Caracalla track culminated in the spectacle of the Under 23 and Elite Women international races, is back in Italian. Alessandro Romele from Bergamo from Lovere (Team Colpack-Ballan), former Italian junior champion in 2021, climbs to the top step of the podium in the 76th edition of the men’s race, winning a two-man sprint over the Dane Gustav Wang ( Restaurant Suri Carl Ras) and to the other blue Alessandro Pinarello (Green Project Bardiani-CSF).

grown up — "I consider today's – Romele's words – an initial victory and not the arrival of a finish line, from which to take a lot, internalize and understand that not everything is as they say. In Italy there are strong riders and we have important races, level and it's nothing new if foreigners come to race here. We mustn't think that in Italy you can't grow strong riders and that you just have to go abroad. Upon arrival, I threw out all the tensions that I have accumulated in the last year and a half, full of physical problems, mishaps, bad luck. I have been operated on twice, once on the septum, once on the tonsils, let's say I had various difficulties. Emotionally I have grown a lot, the tears after the arrival they were a bit of a confirmation".

women — Silvia Zanardi (Bepink), from Piacenza, celebrated in the morning, winning the Women Elite race in the sprint ahead of the two athletes from Fassa Bortolo, Cristina Tonetti and Giorgia Bariani. “I really wanted to do well today – the winner said – the first international race of the season was one of my goals this year, I’m very happy. I tried several times to get a small group away, but I couldn’t. so I played it all in the sprint. It went well!”.

the minister — The Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi attended the Caracalla cycling event, awarding the winner of the men's race: "This event represents the values ​​and meanings of this day which is the day of freedom and democracy. I'd like to give something more, I told President Dagnoni, from the 77th edition I'd like to be more involved in all the events, even collateral ones, because this isn't just a race. I remember when I was younger it symbolically represented the meeting point between amateurs and professionals, between the world of the East and the rest of the world, so it has meanings that go beyond sporting ones, even almost geopolitical. At a time like this, it is a meeting point that should be celebrated, but above all supported".