The Formula 1 Circus has officially announced the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix starting from the 2023 season, with the appointment in Nevada which will therefore be added to the other two US races – Miami and Austin – scheduled for the next championship. The negotiations to bring the stage in the ‘city of sin’ back to the calendar had already been active for months, with the positive closure of the agreement with Liberty Media which came in the early stages of this 2022. In doing so, Las Vegas will welcome the cars back for the first time in 41 yearsalbeit on a different circuit from the one that hosted the only two races held in the gaming capital in the early 1980s.

On those occasions, in fact, the drivers of the time competed in two GPs officially recognized as Caesars Palace Grand Prix, due to the location and the particular layout of the track in question. The latter, in fact, was built near the hotel-casino of the same name, also famous for its boxing matches. To this category, therefore, was added also the Formula 1, which raced in the parking area of ​​the hotel starting from 1981despite the efforts of the FIA ​​to be able to anticipate the event as early as 1980. For the next year, however, the single-seaters will battle on the Las Vegas Strip – also passing in the vicinity of Caesars Palace in a sector of the track – in a night race , a time slot that was unimaginable at the time.

The conformation of the old Caesars Palace track, however, immediately generated a lot of perplexity both on the part of fans and, above all, on the part of the pilots. Considered to be a track more like a kart track, this was included as last seasonal appointment both for the world championship of 1981 and for the following one, entering by right into history for having been decisive for the assignment of the two drivers’ titles in both editions. In 1981, the first to win in Las Vegas was the then reigning champion Alan Jones, in that year teammate in Williams of the Argentine Carlos Reutemann. The latter presented himself in the United States with the aim of winning his first championship and defeating his direct rival Nelson Piquetalso fighting for the same goal.

However, the progress of the race smiled at the Brazilian from Brabham, who only needed 5th place to get the better of Reutemann by just one point in the standings, thanks to the Argentine’s 8th place. Piquet, physically exhausted at the end of the race, became world champion for the first time. In that race, moreover, there were also other important statistics: in Las Vegas ’81 we saw the last victory (and the last podium) of Jones in his career. Different case, however, for Bruno Giacomelliwho finished 3rd with his Alfa Romeo, conquering his own first and only podium in F1. A result that anticipated an even greater satisfaction for the Italian colors by a year.

In 1982in fact, the last appearance in Las Vegas in Formula 1 rewarded another world champion, in a race in which the top step of the podium was occupied by a late Italian driver: the GP saw the Finnish world champion success Keke Rosbergas well as the Ferrari in the constructors’ championship, but the first to cross the finish line was the Milanese Michele Alboreto. The latter, awarded by Diana Ross on the podium, he won his first GP in the top flight at the wheel of the Tyrrell, closing an interlude with Las Vegas for over forty years, ready to reopen in 2023 in the name of its sweet memory.