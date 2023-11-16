Back and forth

“Standing there I felt like a clown.” But also “the sporting aspect represents 1%, the show 99%”. With these comments, anything but diplomatic, Max Verstappen commented on the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which saw all 20 Circus drivers as protagonists on the new track created in ‘Sin City’ and strongly supported by the leaders of Formula 1. The third American race of the year will not it is appreciated by the reigning world champion, who has already repeated on many different occasions that he does not like the forced show and that he much prefers the pure and simple attention to the performance.

Predictably however, Verstappen’s words had reactions across the pond. The star of the Red Bull team responded Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), the body that carries out the role of promoter for the Las Vegas race together with F1 and the main hotels in the city. “Max was frankly a little too touchy about the race here – said Hill – I don’t know if it’s because he’s just a little nervous or what, but this will bring some spice to this [weekend]“.

Everyone against Max

Hill’s theory that is the focus of this event will be on whether Verstappen will win once again – it would be his 18th success in 21 seasonal events – or if instead someone will surprisingly manage to break yet another string of successes of which the Dutchman is becoming the protagonist. “For me the perspective of the races is a little different, because we are in Las Vegas and it is our first year – explained Hill, as reported by the site MotorsportMagazine – but there can be two outcomes: one is that Verstappen wins again and becomes the most suitable winner for the first race in Las Vegas. One of the greatest drivers ever, in one of the greatest cities ever, first race here, I think it’s a very fitting result.

“Naturally, the other possibility is that he doesn’t win and that someone beats him. That would really be news. So to see whether this happens or not, there will still be a chance to witness the greatness of the first race in Las Vegas. If you think about any sport, these kinds of firsts are important.”. In reality, as long-time enthusiasts well know, that of F1 in Las Vegas is a return, not the first time. In fact, in 1981 and 1982 two Grand Prix were contested which took place on the very particular track created inside the parking lot of the Caesars Palace casino.