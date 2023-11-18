F1 Qualifying Las Vegas, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Charles Leclerc 1:32.726

Ferrari 2. Max Verstappen 1:33.104

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. George Russell 1:33.112

Mercedes 4. Pierre Gasley 1:33.239

Alpine 3rd Row 5. Alexander Albon 1:33.323

Williams 6. Logan Sargeant 1:33.513

Williams 4th Row 7. Valtteri Bottas 1:33.525

Alfa Romeo 8. Kevin Magnussen 1:33.537

Haas 5th Row 9. Fernando Alonso 1:33.555

Aston 10. Lewis Hamilton 1:33.837

Mercedes 6th Row 11. Sergio Perez 1:33.855

Red Bull 12. Carlos Sainz 1:32.770

Ferrari* 7th Row 13. Nico Hülkenberg 1:33.979

Haas 14. Daniel Ricciardo 1:34.308

AlphaTauri 8th Row 15. Lando Norris 1:34.703

McLaren 16. Esteban Or with 1:34.834

Alpine 9th Row 17. Guanyu Zhou 1:34.849

Alfa Romeo 18. Oscar Plates 1:34.850

McLaren 10th Row 19. Spears Stroll 1:34.199

Aston Martin ** 20.Yuki Tsunoda 1:36.447

AlphaTauri

*penalized by 10 positions due to the change of power unit components after the accident in PL1.

** penalized by 5 positions for overtaking Carlos Sainz under the yellow flag.

F1 Qualifying Las Vegas, the news

The Las Vegas roulette, at least in qualifying, is won by Ferrari. Charles Leclerc has in fact conquered the 23rd pole position of his career, the fifth of this 2023 which however has not yet seen him climb to the top step of the podium on Sunday. At the end of Q3, the Monegasque preceded his teammate Carlos Sainz, who however, due to the highly contested move back on the grid, will only have to start from 12th position tomorrow. For Leclerc this is also the eighth pole won on a street circuit after the three in Baku and the two in Monaco and Singapore. When you say a ‘specialist’.

Third, but very distant, Max Verstappen, which closed the session almost four tenths behind the #16 in Maranello. The orange, however, will advance to the front row, leaving the second to the unusual Mercedes-Alpine pair, made up of George Russell and Pierre Gasly. The real and absolute surprise, however, is represented by the two Williams, which will start in the third row, in fifth and sixth position, with Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant. Fourth row instead for two other Ferrari-powered drivers: Valtteri Bottas, with Alfa Romeo, and Kevin Magnussen, with Haas.

Ninth place for Fernando Alonso, with the best of the Aston Martins. However, twists and turns, in perfect harmony with an unpredictable city like Las Vegas, had not been lacking since Q1. In fact, the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri did not pass the first cut, while Q2 was fatal – sportingly speaking – for Lewis Hamilton And Sergio Pereztenth and 11th (both thanks to Sainz’s retreat due to the penalty) respectively on the grid, very far from their respective teammates.

F1 Qualifying Las Vegas, live

Here you can reread the entire live text of Las Vegas qualifying.