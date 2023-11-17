F1 Las Vegas, the PL2 ranking

Pos Pilots Team Times and tyres Detachments Turns 1 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:35.265 (S) 39 2 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:35.782 (S) +0.517 39 3 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:35.793 (S) +0.528 38 4 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:36.085 (S) +0.820 36 5 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:36.129 (S) +0.864 36 6 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:36.183 (S) +0.918 37 7 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 1:36.489 (S) +1,224 33 8 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:36.496 (S) +1,231 41 9 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:36.663 (S) +1,398 42 10 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:36.688 (S) +1,423 42 11 Landau Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:36.864 (S) +1,599 33 12 George Russell MERCEDES 1:36.890 (S) +1,625 37 13 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:36.917 (S) +1,652 37 14 Oscar Plates MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:36.987 (S) +1,722 35 15 Pierre Gasley ALPINE RENAULT 1:37.134 (S) +1,869 33 16 Esteban Or with ALPINE RENAULT 1:37.241 (S) +1,976 37 17 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:37.412 (S) +2,147 41 18 Zhou Guanyu ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:37.656 (S) +2,391 36 19 Daniel Ricciardo ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:37.680 (S) +2,415 40 20 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:38.140 (S) +2,875 42

F1 Las Vegasthe chronicle of PL2

After the disaster of PL1, which barely lasted 12 minutes, Formula 1 has extended the second session scheduled on the Las Vegas circuit. The shift, taken at 02.30 at nightlocal time, indeed lasted 90 minutes. There Ferrari, who with Sainz will have to serve one 10 place grid penalty for the damage suffered by car #55 due to the cursed manhole that damaged the power unit and chassis, however, he leaves this night session with a smile. The two SF-23s in fact placed themselves in first and second positionwith a Charles Leclerc phenomenal who set the absolute best time, trimming at least half a second off the rest of the grid.

He entered behind Sainz’s second red Fernando Alonso, with an Aston Martin that seems to have confirmed Brazil’s progress. The two-time world champion finished just 11 thousandths of a second behind Sainz, three tenths ahead of the best of the Red Bulls, driven by Sergio Perez. And Verstappen? The Dutchman, however among the best in terms of race pace, together with Leclerc, only ended the round at sixth place, nine tenths behind #16. Also in front of him was the surprising Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas. In general all the Ferrari powered cars did very wellwith Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas also entering the top-10, in seventh place.

Decidedly Mercedes’ day was less goodwith Hamilton not and George Russell even 12th. The two McLarens were also outside the top ten by Norris and Piastri. Lance Stroll, with the second Aston Martin, and an excellent Alex Albon, with the Williams, entered the top 10. Tomorrow there will be time for PL3 and then above all for the qualifying session, in the hope that there will be no other inconveniences during this particular weekend.