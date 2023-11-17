F1 Las Vegas, the PL2 ranking
|Pos
|Pilots
|Team
|Times and tyres
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|1:35.265 (S)
|39
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|FERRARI
|1:35.782 (S)
|+0.517
|39
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:35.793 (S)
|+0.528
|38
|4
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:36.085 (S)
|+0.820
|36
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1:36.129 (S)
|+0.864
|36
|6
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:36.183 (S)
|+0.918
|37
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:36.489 (S)
|+1,224
|33
|8
|Lance Stroll
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:36.496 (S)
|+1,231
|41
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:36.663 (S)
|+1,398
|42
|10
|Alexander Albon
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:36.688 (S)
|+1,423
|42
|11
|Landau Norris
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:36.864 (S)
|+1,599
|33
|12
|George Russell
|MERCEDES
|1:36.890 (S)
|+1,625
|37
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:36.917 (S)
|+1,652
|37
|14
|Oscar Plates
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:36.987 (S)
|+1,722
|35
|15
|Pierre Gasley
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:37.134 (S)
|+1,869
|33
|16
|Esteban Or with
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:37.241 (S)
|+1,976
|37
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
|1:37.412 (S)
|+2,147
|41
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1:37.656 (S)
|+2,391
|36
|19
|Daniel Ricciardo
|ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
|1:37.680 (S)
|+2,415
|40
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:38.140 (S)
|+2,875
|42
F1 Las Vegasthe chronicle of PL2
After the disaster of PL1, which barely lasted 12 minutes, Formula 1 has extended the second session scheduled on the Las Vegas circuit. The shift, taken at 02.30 at nightlocal time, indeed lasted 90 minutes. There Ferrari, who with Sainz will have to serve one 10 place grid penalty for the damage suffered by car #55 due to the cursed manhole that damaged the power unit and chassis, however, he leaves this night session with a smile. The two SF-23s in fact placed themselves in first and second positionwith a Charles Leclerc phenomenal who set the absolute best time, trimming at least half a second off the rest of the grid.
He entered behind Sainz’s second red Fernando Alonso, with an Aston Martin that seems to have confirmed Brazil’s progress. The two-time world champion finished just 11 thousandths of a second behind Sainz, three tenths ahead of the best of the Red Bulls, driven by Sergio Perez. And Verstappen? The Dutchman, however among the best in terms of race pace, together with Leclerc, only ended the round at sixth place, nine tenths behind #16. Also in front of him was the surprising Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas. In general all the Ferrari powered cars did very wellwith Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas also entering the top-10, in seventh place.
Decidedly Mercedes’ day was less goodwith Hamilton not and George Russell even 12th. The two McLarens were also outside the top ten by Norris and Piastri. Lance Stroll, with the second Aston Martin, and an excellent Alex Albon, with the Williams, entered the top 10. Tomorrow there will be time for PL3 and then above all for the qualifying session, in the hope that there will be no other inconveniences during this particular weekend.
