Jerez, Quartararo comes up front

Yamaha is smiling – and no one would have expected it – at the end of the morning in Jerez. Fabio Quartararo in fact signed the best time in the ten minutes of Warm Up which took place on the Spanish track. A small positive sign for the 2021 world champion who yesterday he had let himself go to a very harsh outburst against the Iwata house, also suggesting a possible separation between the two parties in the future.

The results of the Warm Up

The French rider led the final session before this afternoon’s race, finally managing to get behind the Ducatis, which placed three bikes from three different teams from third to fifth position with Martin, Bezzecchi and Bagnaia. In second place, however, was the Brad Binder’s KTM. The winner of yesterday’s Sprint Race thus proves to be more and more the protagonist of this weekend and becomes even more one of the logical favorites for success in the GP.

Among the teams that partially disappointed in this mini session is theAprilia. In fact, Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales did not go beyond 13th and 14th position, collecting more than seven tenths of a second from Quartararo’s time. The presence of five Ducatis in the top ten positions in any case, he leaves no doubts as to which will be the manufacturer to beat again this afternoon.

Appointment at 15 for the GP

The premier class race will start this afternoon at 15.00. On FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written of the event. Eyes focused not only on the race for the top step of the podium, but also on the leadership of the world standings. In fact, Marco Bezzecchi arrives at this race with only a three-point margin over the reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia, ready to overtake at the top. In turn, however, the Piedmontese is back from two crashes in the last two GPs held.