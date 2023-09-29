Jorge Martin doesn’t stop. The Ducati Pramac rider, who after the race in India moved to just 13 points behind Pecco Bagnaia in the MotoGP World Championship, in fact set the best time in Free Practice 1 of the Japanese GP. With a time of 1.45.192 in Motegi the Spaniard precedes everyone, despite a fall at turn 3. Behind him, a surprising second place for Augusto Fernandez’s GasGas Tech3, 138 thousandths behind, but with the use of the soft tire rear, and third Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) at 0.318.

For Bagnaia there was a good fourth time, 0.439 from the top, ahead of Joan Mir’s Honda, which after India seems to have found some continuity, even if he had a crash without consequences at turn 5. In the ten , in order: Brad Binder (Ktm), Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), Jack Miller (Ktm), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF). Back Marc Marquez: the eight-time Honda world champion is 13th at over eight tenths. Also at Honda, for Alex Rins (Lcr) returning from the fracture of the tibia and fibula at Mugello, there is the 21st time at 2″3: it remains to be seen whether he will be able to continue in his race weekend due to the pain in his injured limb. The second session will take place at 8am Italian time.