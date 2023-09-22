This weekend it’s time for the 2023 GP Japan. Read everything you need to know about the race in our extensive preview.

It is perhaps the coolest race of the entire calendar, the Japanese GP at Suzuka. After the debacle at the 2023 Singapore GP, Red Bull is of course motivated to the core to strike back sportingly. Max Verstappen cannot become world champion here, as was the case last year. In fact, he became champion there.

Agenda GP Japan 2023

Of course we will go through everything with you in this extensive preview, but first we have the agenda for you. Because you will have to get up early! The first free training has already taken place;

Friday September 22

04:30 – 05:30 | Free Training 1

08:00 – 09:00 | Free Training 2

Saturday September 23

04:30 – 05:30 | Free Training 3

08:00 – 09:00 | Qualification

Sunday September 24th

07:00 – 09:00 | Race

GP Japan

The Japanese Grand Prix has been part of the Formula 1 circus for years, although less long than Formula 1 has been active. Japan has a relatively young motorsport history, so the first race was only in 1963. However, the Japanese GP was not a Formula 1 race at that time, but Sports Cars, Formula Libre and Formula 2000. Japan’s first GP for Formula 1 was in 1976. That race was at Fuji and was won by Mario Andretti in a Lotus. More important in that race was that James Hunt then became world champion. In 1977, James Hunt actually won the race, but not the world championship. That was Niki Lauda. Both races were held at the Fuji circuit.

Then there was no Japanese GP for a long time, which only returned in 1987. That year Gerhard Berger won in the Ferrari. Since then, Suzuka has been the stage for the Japanese GP until 2006. In 2007 and 2008 they raced on the Fuji redesigned by Herman Tilke, just like in 2009. Then, in 2010, they switched back to the Suzuka circuit. In 2020 and 2021 the race was skipped due to Covid-19, but in 2022, last year, the race was back on the calendar.

The circuit: Suzuki International Racing Course

Spa-Francorchamps, Silverstone and Suzuka. These are the favorite tracks for many Formula 1 drivers. Suzuka is a unique circuit on the calendar. It was designed by John Hugenholtz for Honda. It was originally intended as a test track for Honda passenger cars. In fact, Suzuki is owned by Honda to this day. Hugenholtz hated boring straights, which is why they are hard to find. Even the straighter sections are seriously fast corners at Formula 1 speeds. The bridge is special, allowing drivers to drive clockwise for a section and counter-clockwise after the tunnel.

The Suzuka Grand Prix circuit is 5.807 kilometers long, so there are 53 laps (300 km plus 1 lap). The circuit has a total of 18 corners. Overtaking is possible in several places. The best option is of course at the end of the straight, when you are in the first corner you can position the car and sit next to it in the second corner.

Next come the S Curves, where overtaking is not possible. Here you can ruin your lap, because if you are wrong at the beginning of the section, you are wrong everywhere. At designer curve 9 (almost full throttle) you cannot overtake, but possibly in turn 9 you can. Another option is the hairpin. After a long turn 12 comes the Spoon Curve, a double bend where overtaking is not possible.

At the end of the 130R is the Casio Triangle, where you can overtake, but then you need some ‘overspeed’. The speed is very high, so you cannot drive with too much downforce, but in the high-speed corners you do want a car that is stable and, above all, has a fixed front. You can already read it between the lines: the Red Bull RB19 will be magical here.

GP Japan 2022

Of course, we will first look back before we look ahead and look at the highlights of the previous race.

Japan GP Qualification 2022

Max Verstappen took pole position, despite Ferrari being very fast in qualifying. Verstappen (1:29.304) was only a hundredth of a second faster than Charlec (1:29.314). A few hundredths behind was Carlos Sainz (1:29.361).

Fastest lap GP Japan 2022

You won’t guess that one. In fact, we had to look it up too. It was Zhou Guanyu who set a time of 1:40.411 on lap 20. Because he finished 16th, he didn’t get a point for it.

Podium after GP Japan 2022

Yes, that was one. The race ultimately took less time than planned, but full points were awarded. Something that no one had taken into account, even though it was quite clearly stated in the regulations. Max Verstappen won the race gloriously, with Charles Leclerc initially in second place and Sergio Pérez in P3. After an illegal defensive action, Leclerc received a time penalty, which put him in P3 and Pérez in P2. And so Verstappen became world champion.

GP Japan 2023

Enough looking back, let’s look at everything that is already known about the 2023 Japanese GP!

What is the standings at the start of the 2023 Japanese GP?

Max Verstappen leads the championship! Yes Yes! The gap with Sergio Pérez is immense, but strangely enough he cannot yet become world champion. Why last year? Well, an additional race has been added (the Miami GP) and the Qatar GP returns towards the end of the year. After the Japanese race last year, there were only four races left, one of which was a sprint race. Now there are six races left after Japan plus two sprint races.

Which tires will Pirelli bring for the 2023 Japanese GP?

The hardest possible compounds. C1 is the hard tire (white), C2 is the medium tire (yellow) and C3 is the soft tire (red).

What strategies are possible for the 2023 Japanese GP?

It is a fast circuit with a long pit lane, so many teams will try to focus on a one-stop race. Start on the hard and then continue for as long as possible and then switch to medium halfway through. Safety cars are not that common at Suzuka, so betting on a situation can quickly turn out wrong. These are the strategies from last race:

Weather forecast GP Japan 2023?

Of course, you have to adapt the strategy to the weather. Last year it rained heavily, which postponed the resumption of the race.

Friday: Quite a few showers at night, 29 degrees, hardly any wind.

Saturday: Dry, slightly cloudy, 29 degrees and a little bit of wind (maximum 1-2, northwest)

Sunday: cloudy, some sun now and then, dry, hardly any wind, 27 degrees.

Chances Max Verstappen GP Japan 2023?

This is a driver’s circuit and a track that the Red Bull RB19 will really like. It is also one of his many home races. Even though the speed in Singapore was completely lost, it wasn’t that bad in the end. That last stint was fine. You can bet that Red Bull is in a class of its own on this track.

Surprise GP Japan 2023?

Yuki Tsunoda. No idea if the AlphaTauri will work here, but Japanese drivers traditionally do very well at Suzuka. If we have to bet on a team that will be here, McLaren is a surprise. Last week only Norris received the upgrades, this weekend Piastri will also receive them.

What do the betting shops say about the Singapore GP 2023?

Max Verstappen is lonely at the top. Pérez is second at an appropriate distance, with Norris and Sainz behind him.

Where can you watch the Japan GP 2023?

Viaplay

Viaplay is currently still in a fiery battle with Ziggo for the broadcasting rights for the next period. It doesn’t matter, you’ll get Tom Coronel on your screen anyway. A subscription costs 15.95 per month, but then you can enjoy football (people also seem to watch it), films and serious things.

F1TV

If you only care about Formula 1, F1TV is a better option. Then you can follow everything from the weekend. Also chill, you can choose the language. If you go for Dutch, you get the gentlemen from Viaplay, but you could also choose British commentary.

VPN

There is another solution between obscure streams and an expensive subscription: VPN. With a VPN you can log in to a specific country and then watch the race. In this case we would recommend RTL Luxembourg (that’s Luxembourg) or ORF (Austria).

Streams

If you really don’t want to do anything for a bit of content and don’t want to pay for anything, you can look up streams. We have an overview of streams here.

Grand Prix Radio

You may miss the Formula 1 voice of the Netherlands. Olav Mol is still doing his thing, albeit on Grand Prix Radio. Logical, because he set up that channel himself. The disadvantage is that nowadays it is a paid service, although an amount of 2 euros per month is of course nothing. Certainly not when you look at how much emotion and nicely chosen words you get in return!

Prediction Autoblog editors GP Japan 2023

Michael

Verstappen Sainz Leclerc

Well, that was a bit of fun, or a bit of a shock, during the last race. On the edge of your seat to see if Carlos can keep it up. That F1 can be wonderful. I secretly assume that after a bit of struggle in the free practice, Japan will simply put Red Bull at the front of the race again. But perhaps because that ultimate dominance is over, Pérez will not make it to the podium. Alonso doesn’t seem to be able to do it anymore with the Aston Martin after the summer break, so I’m betting on Max, Carlos and Charles. Michael, has no confidence in Pérez.

Wouter

Verstappen Sainz Hamilton

Japan is Max’s fourth home race. After Belgium (where he grew up), Monaco (where he lives because you have so much space there) and the Netherlands (the country of which he has a passport). So Max will win again for Honda’s friends. Wouter also has no confidence in Pérez.

Jaap

Verstappen Hamilton Russel

In Japan our Max will be great again. Or would the Red Bull have been really fast because of flexing parts? I give Newey the benefit of the doubt and don’t think so. Max P1. I don’t think Checo can make it happen for P2. He’s really drowning under the pressure now. Hamilton comes second ahead of George Russell. Team Toto will celebrate like a farmer with a toothache. But they can’t win unless Max drops out. Jaap also has no confidence in Pérez.

At Autoblog we will report on qualifying and the race. If something exciting happens in the free training sessions, we will share it too!

This article GP Japan 2023: times and what you need to know! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Japan #times