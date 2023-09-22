We have the results of the GP Japan VT1 for you! Enjoy the latest F1 news over breakfast.

The 2023 Singapore GP was a big disappointment for the Red Bull team. At least, that’s how the world made it seem. Carlos Sainz’s win was well deserved and very cool that Norris and Hamilton were on the podium. But… Red Bull had a bad weekend, but anyone who saw Max Verstappen’s times in his second stint during the race could already tell that a lot had gone wrong in the preparation. The Dutchman was still exceptionally fast. Ultimately he finished just behind Charles Leclerc.

Well, Red Bull continued that line at the Japanese GP. We already suspected that this track would suit the RB19 perfectly and as it turns out, that’s right!

FP1 GP Japan results

First a housekeeping announcement: Max Verstappen has a brand new engine, including a new turbo and MGU-H. This also applies to teammate Pérez and competitors Alonso, Hamilton, Piastri, Stroll and Sargeant. In none of the cases will there be a grid penalty. In addition, Verstappen and Pérez have a new exhaust, again no grid penalty.

Then the the training itself. Were there still a lot of fireworks? Well, not really. Most Dutch people slept through it. As expected, it remained dry throughout the session. Verstappen immediately took the bull by the horns and was immediately fast. In fact, for a long part of the session he was more than a second faster than the rest. Pérez also did not come near him.

Second part

Things went a bit better in the second part, but that was also because the teams started using softer tires. Ferrari was the only team that came close to Red Bull on equivalent tires. Verstappen also set a time on the soft tires: the difference is ultimately more than half a second.

Where is Mercedes GP then? On P14 and P16. We must note that Hamilton and Russell did not drive on the soft tire. On the harder tires, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes were a lot closer together. Of course it is a free training, so this is not an immediate precursor to the result. We can conclude that Red Bull will find its feet here, the updates for McLaren will turn out well and that the Japanese can traditionally surprise at Suzuka: just look where Yuki Tsunoda is.

Result FP1 GP Japan 202:

Position Driver Number of rounds Fastest time 1 VERSTAPPEN 25 1:31,647 2 Sainz 24 1:32,273 3 Norris 24 1:32,392 4 Leclerc 25 1:32,574 5 Tsunoda 21 1:32,597 6 Alonso 23 1:32,650 7 Piastri 26 1:32,713 8 Albon 24 1:32,991 9 Lawson 28 1:33.005 10 Stroll 17 1:33,040 11 Pérez 25 1:33,043 12 Gasly 23 1:33,129 13 Russell 24 1:33,310 14 Hulkenberg 24 1:33,448 15 Ocon 22 1:33,516 16 Hamilton 22 1:33,699 17 Bottas 24 1:33,860 18 Magnussen 23 1:33,975 19 Sargant 27 1:34,212 20 Guanyu 23 1:34,831

The next free practice will take place from 8 to 9. Check out everything you need to know about the 2023 Japanese GP here!

GP Japan 2023 – FP1 results: Verstappen back at 1?

