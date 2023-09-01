The 2023 Italian GP will be held this weekend. Read everything you need to know about the race weekend here.

After the GP of the Netherlands, the Formula 1 circus will go directly to Italy. There the men drivers will drive in Europe for the last time. Then they will visit all other continents for the remaining 9 races.

Monza is not super-relevant to the championship battle (like all other races), but Monza is a great stage. In 1988 the McLaren MP4/4 was as dominant as the Red Bull RB19: they won it all. Except for the race at Monza, which surprisingly went to Ferrari. In any case, we have seen quite a few special victories at Monza. Think of Sebastian Vettel’s first win in 2007. Or the 2020 Italian GP won by Pierre Gasly and the 2021 Italian GP that went to Daniel Ricciardo.

Friday September 1

13:30 – 14:30 | Free Practice 1

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm | Free Practice 2

Saturday September 2

12:30 – 1:30 pm | Free Practice 3

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | Qualification

Sunday September 3

15:00 – 17:00 | Race

Italy GP

Italy is so beautiful that we come back at least twice a year. In 2020 we even had three races in the most beautiful country in Europe. The first Italian GP was held in 1921 at the Montichiari circuit (near Brescia).

The first Italian GP to count towards the FIA ​​world championship was in 1950. Both the race and the later championship were won by Giuseppe Farina. Monza has been on the calendar every year since then, except for 1978. That year Monza was refurbished. Then it became Monza again and that is also the case this year.

The Italian GP always has huge fans, the Tifosi. They are not so much for a driver as for a team: the Scuderia Ferrari. That team has won the Italian GP by far the most: 20 times. McLaren won the race 11 times and Mercedes GP 9 times, although 2 of those were just before World War II. Statistically, Red Bull is not extremely successful here: they only won the race three times: 2011, 2013 (both Vettel) and last year (Verstappen).

The circuit: Monza Autodromo

As is the case with the nicest jobs, it’s been the same for years. Monza has always been a high-speed track. The track is run clockwise. There are three chicanes (Variante del Rettifilo and Variante della Roggia) and they take out almost all the speed, Variante Ascari is a very fast chicane. Overtaking is very difficult, but possible at the two slow chicanes.

Monza is quite long: 5.793 kilometers, so a race lasts 53 laps. In principle, you only stop once. Because the track is so fast, this race ends relatively quickly. The track is not very hard on the tyres, quite hard on the brakes. Only one thing really matters: maximum power and minimum drag. The cars therefore drive with very little wing.

GP Italy 2022?

What happened in the previous edition? We’ll take you through the highlights!

Qualifying GP Italy 2022

It was an exciting battle between Ferrari and Red Bull. In Q1 Verstappen was fastest. In Q2 it was Sainz but in the end it was Leclerc who was fastest with a time of 1:20.1616. Verstappen was second fastest and Sainz third. Verstappen, however, started from P7, as he had a grid penalty due to a number of new engine parts.

Fastest lap GP Italy 2022

Sergio Pérez set a time of 1:24.030 on lap 46.

What did the podium look like after the GP Italy 2022

The race was of course not without controversy, as the safety car situation at the end caused some criticism, especially from those who did not benefit from it. Horner and Binotto both wanted to finish the race.

Funnily enough, Toto Wolff felt this was the only right way to finish the race. The win eventually went to Max Verstappen, who won ahead of Leclerc and Russell. Special: substitute Nyck de Vries took P9 in a Williams.

GP Italy 2023

Read everything we already know about the upcoming GP here:

What is the position at the start of the GP Italy?

It seems that Verstappen and Red Bull are on track for title prolongation. Behind that, it is very exciting between four teams.

Which tires will Pirelli take for the 2023 Italian GP?

The softest possible compounds: C3 is hard (white), C4 is medium (yellow) and C5 is soft (red). The ATA is also applied during qualification. Yes, just like in Hungary. This means that Q3 is driven on hard tyres, Q2 on medium tires and Q3 on softs.

Weather forecast GP Italy 2023

Friday is another beautiful day: 26 degrees with a calm westerly wind and a little cloud. Saturday will be a little less. It will blow a little harder, but a few light showers are expected. The temperature remains 26 degrees. On Sunday there is only more chance of rain.

Opportunities Max Verstappen GP Italy 2023

Well, if nothing goes wrong, he wins the race. As mentioned, Monza is a track where an underdog can win, strangely enough. The Red Bulls have a high top speed, so that is very convenient. There is also not really serious competition yet and not from one corner anyway. So yes, the chance that Verstappen will do well is very high. Brilliant: then he has ten victories in a row.

Who will be the surprise of the GP Italy 2023?

Alexander Alban. The Williams is extremely good on fast tracks. The only downside is that car doesn’t work with the hard tyres. However, unlike Spa, the hardest tires are still quite soft. The Williams has a lot of power and minimal drag. Especially if Albon can qualify well (and he can) we predict a good result for him. Don’t be surprised if he can claim P4 or P5 here.

What do the betting offices say about the Italian GP?

Yes, about the same as the previous races. It is clear that Verstappen is the favourite, but it is not really clear who is behind it. Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton and Alonso are the biggest favourites.

Where can you follow the GP of Italy 2023?

There are several roads that lead to Rome, although Monza is a little detour. There are also several multiple ways to follow the race.

via play

Take a good look at Viaplay, this channel. Came into the game very late but are now showing great catch-up. Oh wait. Despite the fact that Viaplay is in dire straits, they are doing fine in the Netherlands. And that also applies to the transmitter itself. It’s all fine, but a bit expensive if you’re all about Formula 1.

F1TV

If you want to watch Formula 1, F1TV is ideal. You can then follow the race via your smartphone, laptop or AppleTV. Ideal. You can easily choose the language, so if you’re tired of Melroy and the other one, you can switch to Crofty. Or Manolo from Spain or Helmut from Austria. all possible.

stream

There are plenty of streams on the internet. Ideal if you want a broken image with a language you cannot understand. Check here an overview of free streams that you should not use.

VPN

Don’t make it so difficult for yourself, a VPN is so much easier. In many cases you have to pay, but there are also free VPN providers that offer a limited service. Then make sure you are logged in via Luxembourg (RTL Luxembourg) or via Austria (ORF).

GPRadio

Olav Mol also reports through his own radio station: Grand Prix Radio. Now that is a nice radio station anyway (nice old rock records with occasional F1 news in between). You must log in via grandprixradio.be. Nowadays it is a paid service, albeit minimal.

Autoblog editors’ prediction GP Italy

Michael

Verstappen Perez Leclerc

Did I seriously have 0 points on the previous prediction? So I’m not so sure about Italy. Or I just say that Max is going to win, then at least I have a few points. Ok, then just Sergio on 2 because he is afraid of his seat and rightly so! And Carlos on 3 because Charles has lost his mojo too and Jaapiyo says the Ferraris are going to be here soon. Michael, reads management books.

Wouter

Verstappen Albon Hamilton

The Williams is so fast, isn’t it? Let’s hope Albon moves even further up the field. It is very realistic that Max just takes this one again, at Red Bull they just scale down the aerodynamics a bit and then they are unstoppable on the long stretches at high speed. At Ferrari they may still hope for a miracle, but I don’t see it happening for them. Wouter, had 5 points last time.

Jaap

Verstappen Leclerc Albon

Recently I lost a sock again. And then it hit me like a brick wall: it’s almost time for the Grand Prix at the Monza circuit again! After the spectacular race at Zandvoort last week, this week it’s the turn of a completely different type of track. It would be nice if the weather was a bit the same, with the occasional gentle shower. But assuming a dry race, I’m going for Ferrari in P2. The Ferrari is a dragon of a car that eats through tires like cookie monsters through a pack of biscuits. But the thing does have a lot of power and Leclerc needs another good race. So he goes for P2. Alexander Albon is third in the ever-improving Williams. It is clear who wins, of course. That will just be Max Verstappen. 10 in a row and the end is not yet in sight. The street party never ends. If it rains then Lance Stroll is going to win. But yes, you can only make one prediction. Jaap knows the Italian national anthem by heart.

Autoblog will report on qualifying and the race anyway. If exciting things happen during the free practice sessions, we will keep you posted!

