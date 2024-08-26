New asphalt in Monza

After the domination of Lando Norris and McLaren at Zandvoort, F1 heads towards the temple of speed for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. If the Woking team were to confirm such a clear advantage over the competition even if it is on a decidedly different track to Zandvoort then the alarm bells would start ringing incessantly for Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Milton Keynes regarding the defence of the world championship title.

There Ferrari arrives at the second home race strong of the podium obtained by Charles Leclerc in Zandvoort, the second consecutive considering the one inherited in Spa due to the disqualification of George Russell. The SF-24 will present important innovations, updates on which the men in red are counting to return to aim for victory. The Monza weekend will also open with the debut in F1 of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who will be at the wheel of the Mercedes in FP1. Soon the Brackley team will formalize its promotion to F1 in 2025.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports F1 and the Qualifying and the Race will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV also on TV8. On FormulaPassion.it you will find the live written of all the sessions that will see F1 on the track. Below are the details of the television programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the Italian Grand Prix. On the track there will also be the F2 and F3, the latter having reached the last appointment of the season. The Italians Gabriele Minì and Leonardo Fornaroli are fighting for the title.

GP Italia 2024: TV schedule and session times

Friday 30th August

09:35 Free Practice F3 (Sky Sport F1)

11:00 F2 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

1.30pm Free Practice 1 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15.00 F3 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

16:00 F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

17:00 Free Practice 2 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 31st August

09:30 Sprint F3 race (Sky Sport F1)

12.30 Free Practice 3 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

2.15pm Sprint F2 race (Sky Sport F1)

16:00 F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1 and TV8, live written coverage on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 1st September

08.35 Feature Race F3 (Sky Sport F1)

10.05 Feature Race F2 (Sky Sport F1 and Cielo)

15:00 F1 Race (Sky Sport F1 and TV8, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

The characteristics of the Monza circuit

Track: 5,793 km

DRS Zones: 2

Laps: 53

Race distance: 306.720 km

Roll of Honor Italian Grand Prix