New tickets on sale

There is a race within the race: the one to purchase tickets for the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix of Italy, the only Italian stage, after the cancellation of Imola due to the tragic floods in May, of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. race, now in its 94th edition, is scheduled from 1 to 3 September at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

From today at 12, more seats are available, over 15,000, for the Biassono, Roggia, Lesmo, Serraglio, Ascari grandstands, the steps of the Parabolica and the lawn. Of the tickets available so far for Sunday, the sale has reached 95%. The purchase is possible on the sites monzanet.it And ticketone.it.

The F.1 program

This is the program of the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia which takes place on the Monza road circuit (5,793 metres):

Friday: 1.30-2.30 pm FP1; 17-18 FP2;

Saturday: 12.30-13.30 FP3; 16-17 Qualifications;

Sunday: 3 pm Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix of Italy (53 laps).