The start will start tomorrow Indonesian GP 2024 on the Mandalika circuit, the first appointment of the long Asian tour that will also include Japan, Australia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Currently the day most at risk rain is that of Friday, while Saturday and Sunday there should be no risk of incurring precipitation. Below are the details.

GP Indonesia 2024, the weather forecast

Friday 27th September Saturday 28th September Sunday 29th September Sky Thunderstorm in some parts of the region Mostly cloudy Mostly sunny Max temperature 34° 35° 35° Wind And 9 km/h ESE 9 km/h And 11 km/h Gusts 28 km/h 28 km/h 28 km/h Chance of rain 40% 25% 12%

Source: accuweather.com