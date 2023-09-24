At the Buddh Circuit the Italian of the Ducati VR46 prevails, preceding the Spaniard of Pramac, now 13 points behind Pecco, who crashed when he was second. Quartararo on the podium. 4th Binder, 5th Mir, 9th Marquez after a crash

Massimo Brizzi – Milan

The queen does not tremble, but the king is in check. In the MotoGP Indian GP Ducati wins, but that of Marco Bezzecchi’s VR46 team which imposes itself peremptorily on Jorge Martin on the day in which the World Championship reopens: the leader of the standings Pecco Bagnaia, in fact, slips two thirds of the way through the race and thus sees its primacy undermined. The Ducati world champion now has a 13-point margin over the Spanish Pramac rider, second and exhausted after the finish line, and 44 over Bezzecchi himself. Ducati leaves the Buddh Circuit, a track making its debut in the world championship, with a bittersweet success: the one-two reaffirms the superiority of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, but the slip of its world champion turns on a warning light on its strength in the key phase of the season.

See also Anger Morocco after the final lost: Hakimi insults Infantino the turning point — The turning point of the race takes place on lap 14: it is there that Bagnaia, fighting with Martin from the first lap, loses the front of his Desmosedici and ends up in the gravel shortly after passing his rival in the fight for second place. At that point, however, Bezzecchi was already far away, solitary and a very good leader from the first lap with a pace that was unstoppable for everyone. There, however, the champion of the championship loses clarity, he accepts the melee with Martin, assisted after the race because he almost collapsed from the physical wear and tear, until the mistake. Sensational and serious.

who’s back — Third is Fabio Quartararo, who on the last lap also has the chance to take second place in a tight duel with Martin who also argues with the zip of his suit open: the Frenchman thus finds a podium he hasn’t seen since Austin and gives Yamaha a breath of fresh air. Speaking of revivals: 5th is Joan Mir who dusts off his talent and gives Honda HRC its best seasonal placing in the race. His partner Marc Marquez starts well, fights with the leaders, but on lap 6 he makes one of his slides while holding on to the bike and climbs up to 9th place. The pace, however, was podium worthy. See also Tolima rescued a point, but lost a great opportunity in the Cup

in the ten — They finish in the top ten: 4th Brad Binder with the Ktm, up on qualifying, 6th Johann Zarco with the Ducati Pramac and then, in order, 7th Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), 8th Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and 10th ° Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF). Michele Pirro (16th) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (17th) were out of the points.

the race — With only six Ducatis on the track due to the absences of Alex Marquez, three broken ribs on the high side in Q1, and Luca Marini, a fractured collarbone in the fall that triggered the accident at the start of the Sprint Race, the race lives on the wait for the wear of the tyres, subjected to the great Indian heat of the tires and the pace in the hands of the poleman Bezzecchi, who was unseated at the start of the Sprint Race. The first corner remains a special observation, but this time everything goes (almost) smoothly at the start: Martin is the first to pass, but at the next braking point he goes wide and Bagnaia passes, only to then give Bezzecchi a lead that will not give up until the finish line. The fight is behind him, between Martin and Bagnaia: the Spaniard passes Pecco (lap 5), risks being rear-ended (lap 8), goes wide and gives way to his rival (lap 13) and then inherits second place with his fall (14th lap). With Bezzecchi the peremptory dictator, Martin argues with the heat, the suit and Quartararo, who tries to snatch second place from him on the last lap. Defended by the Spaniard with his teeth and a physical effort that forced the intervention of the health workers in the parc fermé. Bubbles for Bezzecchi and sweat for Martin: these are drops which, however, with 7 GPs to go, can bathe their final phase of the World Championship in glory. See also The derby on the contrary, a Deportivo La Coruna fan celebrates Celta Vigo's goal!