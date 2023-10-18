The Las Vegas Grand Prix it is one of the most anticipated and glamorous events of 2023 Formula 1 season. This new F1 GP takes place on the new street circuit of Las Vegas, in Nevada, the famous capital of gambling and casinos. For the first time, F1 cars will race along the legendary track Strip, Las Vegas Boulevard, the iconic street lined with large hotels, resorts, casinos and world-famous entertainment venues. The official name of the circuit is Las Vegas Strip Circuit. This is the third race to be held in the United States this year, after those of You love me (Florida) e Austin (Texas).

The Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix on Strip is scheduled at 10:00 pm local time (Las Vegas time) on Saturday, November 18, 2023: due to the time zone of +9 hours compared to Italythe start of the GP will be at 7:00 am Sunday November 19th Italian time. The choice to schedule the Grand Prix and the test sessions in the evening and in any case at night aims to enhance the spectacle of single-seaters speeding along city streets at nightamong the spectacular lights of the hotels and casinos.

The Las Vegas F1 GP takes place at night, at 7.00 in the morning in Italy

Here are the specific times of the race and the test and qualifying sessions, both in local time and what time they are equivalent to seeing them in Italy:

Free Practice 1 : Thursday 16 November from 8.30pm to 9.30pm Las Vegas time which corresponds to the time 5.30 – 6.30 on Friday 17 November in Italy .

: Thursday 16 November from 8.30pm to 9.30pm Las Vegas time which corresponds to the time . Free Practice 2 : Thursday 16 November from 00.00 to 01.00 in Las Vegas which corresponds to the time 9.00 – 10.00 on Friday 17 November in Italy .

: Thursday 16 November from 00.00 to 01.00 in Las Vegas which corresponds to the time . Free Practice 3 : Friday November 17th from 8.30pm to 9.30pm Las Vegas time which corresponds to 5.30 – 6.30 on Saturday 18 November in Italy .

: Friday November 17th from 8.30pm to 9.30pm Las Vegas time which corresponds to . Qualifications : Friday 17 November from 00.00 to 01.00 in Las Vegas which correspond to the 9.00 – 10.00 am on Saturday 18 November in Italy .

: Friday 17 November from 00.00 to 01.00 in Las Vegas which correspond to the . Competition: Saturday November 18th from 10pm Las Vegas time which corresponds to 7.00 am on Sunday 19 November in Italy.

Gp Las Vegas free practice, qualifying and race times in local time

The new GP in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas GP debuts in 2023 as a new, evocative stage in which the Circus of F1.

The Grand Prix in Las Vegas was conceived by Liberty Media with the aim of putting in the show close-up along with the purely competitive aspect, bringing together the allure of competition motorsports number 1 with a unique location as the capital par excellence of entertainment and gambling.

Liberty Media, in agreement with the local authorities, has acquired ownership of several hectares of land where the paddock and pit lane will be located. It is therefore a project that involves permanent structures. In fact, this Las Vegas GP is destined to accompany F1 for several years, given that the agreement signed with Liberty Media expires at least until 2032.

Las Vegas GP, details of the F1 circuit

The circuit develops along an unusual city route, very different from traditional tracks, characterized by a track with wide track and with a length of over six kilometers (6.12 km to be precise) with 17 curves, 11 left and 6 right for a race that will consist of 50 laps.

The route of the circuit in detail develops, also crossing the municipalities of Paradise and Winchester, from the starting line with the paddock and turns 1, 2, 3 and 4 which lie on the land acquired by Liberty Media (once a car park) for then enter from the north up Koval Lane where the first straight lies.

The official name of the circuit is Las Vegas Strip Circuit

At the bottom of Koval Lane turn right towards turns 5 and 6 up Winchester Lanethen at turns 7, 8 and 9 you pass next to the spectacular MSG Spherethe largest spherical structure in the world, along a stretch of road created especially for the GP.

After Turn 9 and along Turns 10, 11 and 12 the course will be up Sands Avenue.

At turn 12 you turn left and go along Las Vegas Blvdthe road that everyone knows as the Strip of Las Vegas, famous for its large concentration of hotels and casinos, with well 19 of the 25 largest hotels in the world in terms of number of rooms all located right on the Strip, and with an accommodation capacity of more than that 65,000 rooms for tourists and made immortal by the world of cinema.

Along the Strip we find turn 13 and the longest straight of the circuit where dizzying speeds will be reached close to 350 km/h. In this area, grandstands have been built on casino properties where you can enjoy the show.

At the bottom of the Strip we find curve 14 on the left and curves 15 and 16 which enter the last straight which corresponds to East Harmon Avenuealong which we find the fast turn 17 which leads to the pit lane.

In total there are three straights that will allow drivers to reach the maximum speeds. Along the route it will be possible to exploit the trail effect in two areas where the DRS to try to overtake.

On the main straight, F1 single-seaters can reach 350 km/h

At the time of writing the preparations are not yet 100% complete and will be concluded shortly before the race.

GP in Las Vegas, ticket prices

To attend the 2023 Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix, the prices are not exactly within everyone’s reach, but are aimed purely at a glamorous and very rich audience. Suffice it to say that general access to MSG Sphere between turns 5-9 costs at least $500 for three days, but does not include seats for the race. Alternatively, you can opt for grandstands at a cost of $2,000.

The only accessible stands are on the North side, as the South side is occupied by luxury hotels such as Harrah’s, Flamingo, Palazzo, Bellagio And Planet Hollywoodeach with expensive tickets to watch the race from their balconies.

Caesars Palace offers packages to watch the race costing 5 million euros

Tickets for the East Harmon Zone, located in front of the Paddock, cost a minimum of 2,500 euroswhile those wishing to sit in the PH1 Skybox Shared Hospitality section have to fork out $10,000. Furthermore, the famous Caesars Palace offers exclusive packages to its guests, with costs that can reach up to 5 million euros.

In fact, the Caesars Entertainment Emperor package includes a stay of five nights at the luxurious one Nobu Sky Villawhich includes a terrace overlooking the trackspace for 75 people, three bedrooms, a media room, a living room, a pool table and other luxury areas.

GP in Las Vegas, a bit of history

Formula 1 makes its return to Las Vegas next 40 yearswith the official announcement of the Grand Prix starting in the 2023 season, made known on March 31, 2022. In the 1980s, the race was held in 1981 and 1982 at the Caesars Palace Circuitalthough it has not attracted much attention due to its flat track and not very spectacularlocated in what was the car park of the famous hotel.

In 1981 and 1982 the race in Las Vegas was held on the Caesars Palace track

This track, similar to a kart trackwas where the season finale was held in 1981 and 1982, before being abandoned by Formula 1 and adopted for a short period by Formula CART.

