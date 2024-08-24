Lewis Hamilton has always had a special relationship with the African continent. The Englishman has often visited several countries on the Black Continent – ​​this summer he travelled through Morocco, Senegal, Benin, Mozambique and Madagascar – and has always supported the need for Formula 1 to return to hold a race in Africa.

The last African GP in the history of the Circus dates back to the now distant 1993, when the season opened in Kyalami, South Africa. Since then there has often been talk of the possibility of returning to visit the only continent missing from the calendar, but the nice speeches have never been followed by anything concrete. In recent times, however, the strong interest of South Africa and – to everyone’s surprise – also of Rwanda in hosting an F1 race has emerged.

Speaking at a press conference in Zandvoort, Hamilton stressed that the time is ripe for an African GP and confirmed that he is in contact with both countries to try to help the projects come to fruition. Confirmation of the great commitment shown by the future Ferrari driver came from Gayton McKenzie, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture of the Republic of South Africa.

In a tweet, McKenzie reposted an article from a local website that talked about Hamilton’s commitment to South Africa and Rwanda and commented: “We really appreciate Lewis Hamilton’s help and we will make sure that (the Grand Prix) comes to South Africa this time. I also want to thank Minister Patricia De Lille (Minister of Tourism) for her passion and help.” So Africa’s dream goes on.