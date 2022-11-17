“Mentally I don’t approach it as if it will be my last race ever, but it can only be so,” said the Australian about the final race of 2022 at the Yas Marina circuit. “I know there are no guarantees for the future, so I’m going out on track to enjoy it. I’m not going to get too emotional about whether it’s my last race or not. I take it as it is.”

Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas in last Sunday’s Brazilian GP. “I normally perform better when I have been penalized, so I even asked for a five-place grid penalty, but three places is also enough here,” he said jokingly to the media.

At McLaren, Ricciardo has to make way for his 21-year-old compatriot Oscar Piastri. The veteran Australian has been linked with a role as a reserve driver for the Red Bull and Mercedes teams, but nothing has been finalized yet, he says.