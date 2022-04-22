The Dutchman will start in front of everyone in Saturday’s Sprint Race which will define the starting grid for Sunday’s GP. Then Charles and Norris’ McLaren, fourth Magnussen. The Spaniard of the redhead made a mistake in Q2 at Rivazza, on Saturday he will seek a comeback to start later on Sunday

by our correspondent Giusto Ferronato – imola

The pole of the GP of Emilia Romagna belongs to Max Verstappen! The Dutchman from Red Bull threw a bucket of ice water on the enthusiasm of Ferrari drivers who dreamed of a red pole. It did not arrive because the Dutchman was very good in wet / dry track conditions in Q3 and right at that juncture he placed his time in the face of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. Third Lando Norris with McLaren and fourth for Kevin Magnussen with Haas. Too bad also for Carlos Sainz, who spun out in Q2 with the second red: for Carlos another small smudge paid dearly; tomorrow he will start tenth and will attempt a comeback to start as far forward as possible in the GP.

verstappen paw – Leclerc confirmed the speed of the F1-75, already in great shape in the morning in the free practice session which was run on a fairly flooded track. In the decisive Q3 the Monegasque paid only for Verstappen’s readiness, very good at setting the time in the window that opened. In tomorrow’s Sprint, however, everything is open and Leclerc will have his chances of taking home a success that would be worth starting in front of everyone in the GP. Perfection was needed today and Ferrari paid for details that in any case do not spoil the hopes of a great weekend.

bitterness sainz – Q2 had started with great tussle over the possible arrival of rain. Everyone went out to set the time on dry tires and the big names did it. The problem is that Ferrari lost Sainz with 10 minutes to go. The Spaniard, who already had the provisional second time in his pocket, was pushing again and spun at the Rivazza 2, crashing into the outer wall and irreparably damaging his F1-75. For him the qualification is over. And while the red of the Iberian was removed, the rain began to fall abundantly, effectively freezing the top 10 that qualified for Q3: Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Alonso, Magnussen, Vettel, Ricciardo and Alonso. Outside the Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton (with the English caught by the cameras discussing animatedly with Toto Wolff), then Schumacher, Zhou and Stroll. Sainz has thus qualified and tomorrow, if nothing else, starting tenth he will be able to try a comeback in the Sprint Race in view of the GP, the weekend format could give him an immediate opportunity for redemption. Of course, the regret is enormous because Carlos was already qualified and this morning he was fitted with the second power unit (“as a precaution”) after his exit from the track in Australia. So a mocking irony of fate.

easy ferrari – In Q1 we started with a wet track but a lot of dry trajectories, which prompted the riders to quickly mount the slicks. Leclerc was the fastest, trimming half a second to Versatppen’s Red Bull, then Sainz’s other Ferrari, to reaffirm the great ease of performance of the Cavallino.

williams disaster – On the other hand, Mercedes’ difficulty in qualifying is crazy: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton entered Q2 on the checkered flag with 12th and 15th times, the last available. Eliminate Tsunoda and Gasly’s Alpha Tauri. Curious accident for Alex Albon in Q1: the Thai had to return to the pits after a few minutes with the basket of the right rear tire exploding due to the flames that probably emanated from the brake disc. The Williams driver returned slowly and the race direction displayed the red flag to clear the track of debris. Williams disaster completed by a spin in the final by Nicholas Latifi. Also eliminated Ocon with the Alpine.