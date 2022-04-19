Formula 1 stops in Imola with the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GP. An extraordinary event that will be visible on Skystreaming on NOW and also in clear up TV8: Sky opens the doors of the Imola circuit to all Italians, to cheer the Ferraris together. From Thursday 21 April, appointment with the fascinating return to the Romagna track, with the race scheduled for Sunday 24 at 3 pm, told by Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gené, with the forays of the insider Roberto Chinchero. Formula 2, Formula 3 and the Porsche Super Cup will also be on track this weekend.

Sky Sport F1 will guarantee exceptional coverage of the event: a special look will be turned to Ferrari and, in general, to the Italian teams, while the story on the track will adapt to the new format which includes qualifying already on Friday and Sprint on Saturday, with an exceptionally two-hour pre-race, from 1pm, for the green light of the GP, scheduled for Sunday at 3pm. Thursday 21 April appointment with the first two episodes of “The Passengers”, at 8.45am and 8.30pm: traveling with Federica Masolin and Tommaso Trussardi through the Motor Valley, destination Imola, to discover Italian excellence on the eve of the GP.

Friday 22 April, don’t miss theinterview with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. At 10 am, the drivers press conference, live on the skysport.it website and on the Sky Sport Facebook account (@ SkySportF1). The first to take to the track will be the Formula 3 drivers, engaged in free practice from 9.50 on Friday. Following, during the day, free practice for Formula 2 (11 am), Formula 1 (1.30 pm) and Porsche Super Cup (6.25 pm), as well as qualifying for the three championships (F1 at 5 pm). On Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th April the sprint qualification and the F1 race will be live respectively at 16.30 and 15.00. On Sunday a large one and a half hour pre-race and post until 17.30 with the interaction from home of the spectators thanks to the window #skymotori. Sprint Race and Formula Race of Formula 2 and Formula 3 are also scheduled between Saturday and Sunday, as well as qualifying and the Porsche Super Cup race. From 7 pm on Sunday, appointment with Fabio Tavelli and his Race Anatomy.

GP programming of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna, live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport One, Sky Sport 4Kstreaming on NOW and clear on TV8

Thursday 21 April

8.45 am: “The Passengers – Episode 1”

5.45 pm: Pit Walk

8.30 pm: “The Passengers – Episode 2”

Friday 22 April

9.50 am: free practice 1 F3

10 am: riders press conference in streaming on skysport.it and on the Sky Sport Facebook account

11 am: free practice 1 F2

1.15pm: Paddock Live

1.30 pm: free practice 1 F1

2.30 pm: Paddock Live

14.55: F3 qualifying

15.50: qualifying F2

16.30: Paddock Live

5pm: F1 qualifying

18.15: Paddock Live

18.25: Porsche Super Cup free practice

19.20: Paddock Live Show

Saturday 23 April

10.30 am: Sprint Race F3

12.15 pm: Paddock Live

12.30 pm: free practice 2 F1

1.30 pm: Paddock Live

13.55: Porsche Super Cup qualifying

3.45 pm: #skymotori

4 pm: Paddock Live

4.30 pm: Sprint F1 qualifying

5.15 pm: Paddock Live

5.50 pm: Sprint Race F2

18.50: Paddock Live Show

Sunday 24th April

8.45 am: Formula Race F3

10.15 am: Formula Race F2

12 noon: Porsche Super Cup race

1.30 pm: Paddock Live

3 pm: F1 race

5pm: Paddock Live

5.30 pm: Paddock Live – #skymotori

7 pm: Race Anatomy