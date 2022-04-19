Formula 1 stops in Imola with the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GP. An extraordinary event that will be visible on Skystreaming on NOW and also in clear up TV8: Sky opens the doors of the Imola circuit to all Italians, to cheer the Ferraris together. From Thursday 21 April, appointment with the fascinating return to the Romagna track, with the race scheduled for Sunday 24 at 3 pm, told by Carlo Vanzini and Marc Gené, with the forays of the insider Roberto Chinchero. Formula 2, Formula 3 and the Porsche Super Cup will also be on track this weekend.
Sky Sport F1 will guarantee exceptional coverage of the event: a special look will be turned to Ferrari and, in general, to the Italian teams, while the story on the track will adapt to the new format which includes qualifying already on Friday and Sprint on Saturday, with an exceptionally two-hour pre-race, from 1pm, for the green light of the GP, scheduled for Sunday at 3pm. Thursday 21 April appointment with the first two episodes of “The Passengers”, at 8.45am and 8.30pm: traveling with Federica Masolin and Tommaso Trussardi through the Motor Valley, destination Imola, to discover Italian excellence on the eve of the GP.
Friday 22 April, don’t miss theinterview with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. At 10 am, the drivers press conference, live on the skysport.it website and on the Sky Sport Facebook account (@ SkySportF1). The first to take to the track will be the Formula 3 drivers, engaged in free practice from 9.50 on Friday. Following, during the day, free practice for Formula 2 (11 am), Formula 1 (1.30 pm) and Porsche Super Cup (6.25 pm), as well as qualifying for the three championships (F1 at 5 pm). On Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th April the sprint qualification and the F1 race will be live respectively at 16.30 and 15.00. On Sunday a large one and a half hour pre-race and post until 17.30 with the interaction from home of the spectators thanks to the window #skymotori. Sprint Race and Formula Race of Formula 2 and Formula 3 are also scheduled between Saturday and Sunday, as well as qualifying and the Porsche Super Cup race. From 7 pm on Sunday, appointment with Fabio Tavelli and his Race Anatomy.
GP programming of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna, live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport One, Sky Sport 4Kstreaming on NOW and clear on TV8
Thursday 21 April
8.45 am: “The Passengers – Episode 1”
5.45 pm: Pit Walk
8.30 pm: “The Passengers – Episode 2”
Friday 22 April
9.50 am: free practice 1 F3
10 am: riders press conference in streaming on skysport.it and on the Sky Sport Facebook account
11 am: free practice 1 F2
1.15pm: Paddock Live
1.30 pm: free practice 1 F1
2.30 pm: Paddock Live
14.55: F3 qualifying
15.50: qualifying F2
16.30: Paddock Live
5pm: F1 qualifying
18.15: Paddock Live
18.25: Porsche Super Cup free practice
19.20: Paddock Live Show
Saturday 23 April
10.30 am: Sprint Race F3
12.15 pm: Paddock Live
12.30 pm: free practice 2 F1
1.30 pm: Paddock Live
13.55: Porsche Super Cup qualifying
3.45 pm: #skymotori
4 pm: Paddock Live
4.30 pm: Sprint F1 qualifying
5.15 pm: Paddock Live
5.50 pm: Sprint Race F2
18.50: Paddock Live Show
Sunday 24th April
8.45 am: Formula Race F3
10.15 am: Formula Race F2
12 noon: Porsche Super Cup race
1.30 pm: Paddock Live
3 pm: F1 race
5pm: Paddock Live
5.30 pm: Paddock Live – #skymotori
7 pm: Race Anatomy
